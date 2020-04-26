DANVILLE — Emma Towne received a ringing endorsement during her first high school soccer season.
Perhaps it was a matter of personnel on then-coach Katie Gremar’s Danville girls’ club. But even then, having a freshman play center midfielder says something about that athlete.
It’s the role Towne was handed in the spring of 2017, after years of playing just defense at the youth level.
“That was really surprising to me,” Towne said. “I was a freshman, and that seems to be a position that really sees the field and makes plays. It was a really fresh and refreshing place to be.”
Towne hasn’t left the spot since that campaign.
She was slated to accept it once more in 2020. This time as a senior for a Vikings group led by a new coach — former Danville boys’ soccer coach Chris Griffin — and flush with upperclassmen.
But Towne and her eight senior pals won’t get to leave one last mark on the area prep soccer scene.
The COVID-19 pandemic ended Towne’s last bit of competitive soccer before it began. Also a Vikings tennis athlete all four years of high school — earning News-Gazette All-Area first-team status in that sport last fall — Towne will move on the University of Illinois to pursue a business degree.
“It’s been hard dealing with it,” Towne said. “But I’m very happy that I was able to make memories and have such a great time in DHS athletics.”
Towne can’t help but keep a soccer ball on her foot during Illinois’ stay-at-home order. She’ll occasionally go out to a local field with younger sister Ava and some of the other Vikings seniors — keeping a safe distance apart — just to pass the ball between one another.
“It helps take our minds off the situation that we’re actually in right now,” Emma Towne said. “It helps us cope with not being able to play this season.”
Danville girls’ soccer has struggled to consistently win matches in Towne’s tenure. The Vikings boast one IHSA postseason victory in her time, as well as 17 wins overall.
But Towne constantly has been a steady presence.
She posted seven goals and six assists last season as a junior, rating second on the squad in both categories behind now-graduated Lauren Ellis.
And Towne can remember being looked up to by older Vikings earlier in her prep career, likely a side effect of playing soccer since age 5.
“Throughout the years, I realized that teammates did come to me for advice,” Towne said. “I’ve been playing for so long and some of the ... players started their freshman year, and they realized that it did help to have some older knowledge.
“Even my freshman year, at some points, some people would come (to me), and I think that I just went with it.”
By the same token, she still looked to teammates for some guidance in her new and enhanced role at center mid.
One can understand why when Towne describes what all goes into the job.
“Center mid really controls the whole field,” Towne said. “You have to play a lot of defense. So you’re running up and down the field, defense and offense.
“The center mid really makes the plays for the forwards to go along with sending anything that comes through the middle.”
So eyes almost always were on Towne during Danville’s matches. And, more often than not, she performed under scrutiny.
“Danville girls’ soccer has definitely bettered me as a person,” Towne said. “I’ve grown as a leader, and I’ve learned a lot of lessons and made a lot of memories.”
Memories such as the stories and laughs shared on bus rides to and from events.
Or scoring the Vikings’ lone goal in that aforementioned postseason win, a 1-0 triumph over Lincoln in a 2018 regional quarterfinal.
And Towne could’ve used that leadership aspect in an especially fun way this season.
In addition to freshman Ava Towne being on the Danville girls’ soccer roster, fellow ninth-graders Josie Hotsinpiller and Lexi Ellis also were going to play.
All three were members of Vikings girls’ tennis last fall alongside the elder Towne.
Emma Towne didn’t get to see what the trio of underclassmen could achieve on the pitch, as she did on the tennis court, but she still enjoyed what time she did possess to witness their athletic growth.
“It was really great,” Towne said. “It made me really happy and excited for the future of both programs.”