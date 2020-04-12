MONTICELLO — Emelia Ness and Mattie Lieb, either individually or as parts of a relay team, produced 38 of the 48 points Monticello girls’ track and field garnered in last year’s IHSA Class 2A state meet.
They both were juniors for the third-place outfit, too.
With fellow solo scorers Landis Brandon (pole vault) and Rachel Koon (distance) also returning in 2020 — along with a plethora of underclassman relay options — the Sages appeared primed to contend for another team trophy.
Maybe even the best possible piece of hardware.
“My goal was to win state as a team,” said Ness, a sprinter and hurdler. “We had a window open, and I was just frustrated — I think we all were frustrated — that this is our very good chance ... and this happens.”
“This” being the coronavirus pandemic, which has cast a large shadow of doubt across the remainder of Monticello’s track and field season.
Sages like Ness — last year’s 2A state runner-up in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, as well as an athlete on the second-place 800 relay and fourth-place 400 relay — could still go out with a bang, should the IHSA’s timeline of getting athletes back into action on May 1 hold up.
But Monticello seniors such as Ness, Brandon and Lieb — the 2019 2A state fourth-place racer in the 200 dash and eighth-place finisher in the 100 dash, as well as a runner with Ness on those aforementioned relays — also recognize their last memories in Sages purple and gold may come from March indoor competitions.
“Our team had a lot of potential to do something big this year,” Lieb said. “We were all pretty excited to be able to live up to that potential, so it’s just frustrating we can’t finish off the year with something really big.”
It’s not official, at this time, that Monticello and other programs won’t be at Eastern Illinois’ O’Brien Stadium for the outdoor state showcase.
Yet it’s easy to understand why Lieb and others address the situation as if that is the case. No IHSA spring sports have occurred in almost a month.
“At first, it was really rough for me,” Ness said. “I was in my bed a lot. It was a hard time for me to get over it. But I realized that this is going to happen whether I like it or not, so I just need to move on and keep training in hopes that we have an outdoor season.”
Ness is fortunate that her father, Kyle, is an assistant coach to Monticello track and field leader Cully Welter.
Emelia Ness engages in driveway-based workouts and runs hills. Putting in her typical hurdling repetitions has been a bit more difficult.
“We go around town trying to find flat areas to hurdle on, because we have our own hurdles we can use,” Ness said. “It is a lot tougher doing that because, whenever you’re jumping, you don’t want to find a little hole or a little bump and twist an ankle.”
Lieb had struggles of her own, even before the pandemic took hold.
Following a strong 200 dash performance at January’s Arkansas High School Invitational, which Lieb suited up for with her club team, a lower back injury began flaring up.
It was new to Lieb, who said she’s experienced good health throughout high school.
“I obviously didn’t want to stop working. I didn’t want to stop practicing,” said Lieb, who responded to the injury with a one-week break. “I definitely still did stuff I probably shouldn’t have been doing, just because I didn’t want to lose all that hard work I’d been putting in since October.”
The IHSA season’s stoppage actually allowed Lieb some time to heal. Though she’s not at 100 percent, she said she’s in better shape now than before.
Monticello will hope as much should the Sages resume regular activity in May. If that doesn’t transpire, Ness and Lieb will look ahead to their college running careers at Illinois State.
More than anything, the two just want to race again.
“It would just be nice to look at (the O’Brien Stadium track), step on it. It’d even be nice to do that to my own track (at Monticello),” Ness said. “This situation, it would be a humbling moment for me.”