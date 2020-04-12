Listen to this article

Area high schools’ senior athletes were looking forward to having their names printed in The News-Gazette next to their various achievements. They’re now on hold until May 1 at the earliest as Illinois residents try to curb spread of the coronavirus. Today, we take a look at all of Monticello’s senior spring sport athletes:

NAME SPORT

Landis Brandon Girls’ track and field

Cloe Clark Girls’ track and field

Anne Clifton Girls’ soccer

Henry Dawson Boys’ track and field

Andrew Ellison Baseball

Skyler Frye Softball

Briggs Fultz Boys’ track and field

Griffin Gustafson Boys’ track and field

Rye Johnson Boys’ track and field

Collin Jones Baseball

Eric Kessler Boys’ track and field

Matt Lieb Girls’ track and field

Brett Macak Baseball

Cassidy Marcum Girls’ soccer

Mackenzie Murphy Girls’ track and field

Emelia Ness Girls’ track and field

Grace O’Brien Girls’ soccer

Kalyn Prather Girls’ soccer

Lauren Rhoades Softball

Kylie Smith Softball

Emma Stoddard Girls’ track and field

Hunter Weeks Baseball

Addison Wichus Softball

Prep Sports Coordinator

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).