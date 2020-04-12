Area high schools’ senior athletes were looking forward to having their names printed in The News-Gazette next to their various achievements. They’re now on hold until May 1 at the earliest as Illinois residents try to curb spread of the coronavirus. Today, we take a look at all of Monticello’s senior spring sport athletes:
NAME SPORT
Landis Brandon Girls’ track and field
Cloe Clark Girls’ track and field
Anne Clifton Girls’ soccer
Henry Dawson Boys’ track and field
Andrew Ellison Baseball
Skyler Frye Softball
Briggs Fultz Boys’ track and field
Griffin Gustafson Boys’ track and field
Rye Johnson Boys’ track and field
Collin Jones Baseball
Eric Kessler Boys’ track and field
Matt Lieb Girls’ track and field
Brett Macak Baseball
Cassidy Marcum Girls’ soccer
Mackenzie Murphy Girls’ track and field
Emelia Ness Girls’ track and field
Grace O’Brien Girls’ soccer
Kalyn Prather Girls’ soccer
Lauren Rhoades Softball
Kylie Smith Softball
Emma Stoddard Girls’ track and field
Hunter Weeks Baseball
Addison Wichus Softball