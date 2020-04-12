A chat with seniors who are holding out hope that their final prep season can happen in some form or fashion. Today, Monticello boys’ track and field athlete Rye Johnson.
What events would you be focusing on right now, if the season was ongoing?
Usually the 4-by-1, 4-by-2, 100 and 200, and then occasionally the 400 or 4-by-4.
Coming off running for state-qualifying 400- and 800-meter relay units last season, what’s it like to not compete right now?
I just keep hoping that we can get back to it eventually, because they told us if we can get a season we’ll go into mid-summer to get it over with. That’s what I’ve just been hoping for. I don’t want to lose this senior season. Probably my most important one. Just want to be out there running for it.
How tough has it been to get work in by yourself?
I don’t have people to look forward to seeing every day at practice or look forward to competing with right now. It’s definitely put a toll on my motivation.
What would it mean to have some sort of senior season?
That would be everything to me. I plan on running in college as well (at Millikin), so I can’t imagine how people who this is their last season, I can’t imagine how they feel. Because if they don’t get this, they’re done. I don’t know what I’d be like if I was in that position.