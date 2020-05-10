URBANA — Tyler Carrel knows the feeling so many other Illinois high-schoolers are forced to experience these days.
The Urbana senior was aware of it well before the COVID-19 pandemic started causing the postponement or cancelation of numerous sporting events in mid-March.
“After two, 2 1 / 2 years I’m finally healthy, and then the world gets sick,” Carrel said, “and I have to be stuck at home again like I have been.”
The 2017 Class 2A pole vault state champion had a tough go of it after clearing 15 feet, 10 inches to win a state title during his freshman season with the Tigers.
He missed long stretches of school because of mononucleosis, meaning he wasn’t in the running to defend his state title as a sophomore or junior.
Completing classwork online became a staple for Carrel before it was commonplace this spring for every student.Carrel’s journey in the last year included a fresh medical diagnosis, a return to Urbana’s classrooms, new opportunities in the pole vault pit and disappointment over having his sport ripped from his grasp once more.
“That’s why it was so frustrating,” Carrel said. “I had just started to get into going back to school and everything consistently, and then everything was just gone.”
First, the medical side of things.
Amid another frustrating doctor visit during Carrel’s first semester in the 2019-2020 school year, his mother made a suggestion to the health expert.
Sleep apnea.
Carrel’s grandmother was being tested for it at the time. Considering Carrel had gone multiple years not knowing why he still was so tired all the time despite his mono being cured, the family set about finding a sleep clinic for Carrel to attend.
“One night, we were just sitting at home watching TV in the living room. Somebody from one of the sleep clinics (calls) and goes, “Hey, could you get down here in like two hours? We had a spot open up,’” Carrel said. “I stayed the night hooked up, and after that ... we found out that I have mild obstructive sleep apnea.”
It was a simple matter of anatomy that kept Carrel from chasing his pole vaulting dreams, which included clearing the height matching his age each year.
“The airway in the back of my mouth is actually smaller than average,” Carrel said. “So when I sleep, my tongue can block it and cause me not to breathe well, which was the cause of my fatigue over the past years.”
Carrel’s initial response to being given a concrete medical diagnosis?
“It was so insanely reassuring,” Carrell said. “I’d been going through two years of feeling terrible every morning when I wake up, and I had no reason. And I went to the doctors, and they told me all my bloodwork and labs and stuff had me looking like an amazingly healthy teenager.”
Carrel received an amazing 18th birthday present in December 2019, given the circumstances. He was outfitted with a continuous positive airway pressure machine — commonly known as a CPAP.
By wearing a mask while sleeping, Carrel ensures he’ll have constant, steady air flow even when his apnea flares up.
His first night donning the mask resulted in minimal sleep, but it didn’t take Carrel long to feel comfortable with the device.
Gradually he began waking more refreshed and feeling healthier in general. He was attending in-person classes at Urbana by February.
And he was working to rediscover the pole vault form that led him to a state championship as a freshman.
“I’m not good about taking it easy,” Carrell said. “I immediately wanted to jump back into everything once I started to feel any better from my CPAP.”
Carrel actually got to train with the Tigers’ track and field team as well. The roster had changed significantly since his breakout 2017 season, with only other seniors still around from that season.
But topping a state podium and breaking a school record, Carrel realized, gave him an instant legacy that hadn’t disappeared during his physical absence from Urbana.
“There’s some kids on the team who, I show up and they’re like, ‘Tyler’s back,’” Carrel said. “And they’re talking to the freshmen like, ‘Do you know what he’s done?’ I don’t like to do that kind of thing, because it feels very braggy to me ... but when they do it, it just kind of shows that I have had an impact on the team.”
Carrel fit right back in during workouts with the Urbana sprinters. He got to compete in a pair of indoor vaulting contests as well, before the ongoing pandemic was announced.
He cleared 15 feet, 6 inches in each meet using a six-step approach that he’d had little time to retrain in. Carrel was aiming to eventually clear 18 feet on a seven- or eight-step approach.
That won’t happen at the high school level — unless the IHSA’s potential permission of limited spring activities this summer gives Carrel at least one more prep meet.
So the focus now turns to college. Carrel quickly realized most coaches thought he’d either graduated high school early or already committed to a program.
He’s currently able to train on his own at the Champaign-based Pole Vault Junkies Club building. It’s closed to the public but owned by father Bryan, a University of Illinois track and field volunteer assistant.
Tyler Carrel has is leaning toward taking a gap year and attending Parkland College or moving his talents to the Illini.
After all he’s been through, though, Carrel isn’t going to give up pole vault until he absolutely must.
“Realistically, when I got back into it, it felt like I was just picking up where I left off,” Carrel said, “and I hadn’t really missed any time. It didn’t feel weird at all to me. I was just back jumping, doing my thing.”