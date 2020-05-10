DAVID DUNLAP knew his fourth season with Urbana girls’ soccer wasn’t going to be like any of the previous three — regardless of how the Tigers fared in their win-loss standing. The former Charleston girls’ soccer coach chatted about why that is and more:
How were the girls looking on the pitch before the season got held up?
It’s something that myself and my assistant coach, we talked about as well with the girls. Offensively, we were really confident. We felt pretty good about how we were going to look offensively. We had a lot of strong senior girls coming back and a lot of sophomores that had been really great offensively for us on JV and gave us some varsity time. We still had some questions about our defense. We had a couple key players coming back, but we lost some really key senior defenders. Defense is what our focus was going to be. But we just couldn’t get to the point to see if we had those gaps filled or not. We had some ideas of what we were going to do. We were going to play with some formations and try to shore up the defense, and I guess now we’ll never know.
How have you seen the team grow in your time with the program since taking over for Randy Blackman prior to the 2017 season?
I talked with each of the seniors in the preseason at one time, and I told them — every year, I get it, it’s going to be special for the seniors (and) that’s not going to change. But what I told them was, for me, this is a special year for us because it’s not something that’s going to happen with any other group. They were the first group that I had freshman year through senior year. Some of them played varsity all four years. If nothing else, to me that was going to be really special. I said, “I want it to be something special for all of us. Come and work hard. Make this something that you can remember.”
What’ll it mean to you and the remaining girls when you are able to get back on the pitch?
We’ll get back to doing what we need to do. We know what we’ve got coming back with our junior class when they come back next year. We’ve got some really talented younger girls which are coming up that are really going to fill those gaps on offense for us. And I think we have young defenders coming up, so I think we’ll be happy. In fact, when I’m thinking about it now, it might be a little extra motivation for some of the girls to work harder because they’ve had so much time off.