Area high schools’ senior athletes were looking forward to having their names printed in The News-Gazette next to their various achievements this spring. Their seasons are now canceled, though, as Illinois residents try to curb spread of the coronavirus. Today, we take a look at all of Urbana’s senior spring sport athletes:
NAME SPORT
Yetzarelli Badillo-Acosta Girls’ soccer
Prisca Bisimwa Girls’ track and field
Kynzee Boastick Girls’ track and field
Jeremie Bokata Boys’ track and field
Will Brown Baseball
Zeke Brown Baseball
Tyler Carrel Boys’ track and field
Violet Clemmons Softball
Yabetsega Demisie Boys’ track and field
Aldana Dornelles Girls’ soccer
Will Eubig Boys’ track and field
Ziehir Flintroy Boys’ track and field
Gavin Granse Baseball
Robbie Hall Boys’ tennis
Mark Hayek Boys’ tennis
Logan Hodges Baseball
Matt Horner Boys’ tennis
Aaron Lyubansky Boys’ track and field
Jack Mandra Baseball
Ivan Mineyev Boys’ tennis
Damuzha Moore Boys’ track and field
America Moreno Duran Girls’ soccer
Ramsey Rose Softball
Olivia Rosenstein Girls’ track and field
Sam Ross Boys’ tennis
Braden Rudicil Baseball
Estefanny Ruiz Bautista Girls’ soccer
Raevyn Russell Softball
Olive Salem Girls’ soccerKyle Stromley Baseball
Molly Sweeney Girls’ soccer
DiamonAsia Taylor Girls’ track and field
Yazuri Tosh-Lindsey Girls’ soccer
Aidan Wefel Boys’ tennis