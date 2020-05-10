Ubanasb10
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Raevyn Russell was one of 33 Urbana seniors who were set to play spring sports in 2020 for the Tigers

 Robin Scholz
Area high schools’ senior athletes were looking forward to having their names printed in The News-Gazette next to their various achievements this spring. Their seasons are now canceled, though, as Illinois residents try to curb spread of the coronavirus. Today, we take a look at all of Urbana’s senior spring sport athletes:

NAME SPORT

Yetzarelli Badillo-Acosta Girls’ soccer

Prisca Bisimwa Girls’ track and field

Kynzee Boastick Girls’ track and field

Jeremie Bokata Boys’ track and field

Will Brown Baseball

Zeke Brown Baseball

Tyler Carrel Boys’ track and field

Violet Clemmons Softball

Yabetsega Demisie Boys’ track and field

Aldana Dornelles Girls’ soccer

Will Eubig Boys’ track and field

Ziehir Flintroy Boys’ track and field

Gavin Granse Baseball

Robbie Hall Boys’ tennis

Mark Hayek Boys’ tennis

Logan Hodges Baseball

Matt Horner Boys’ tennis

Aaron Lyubansky Boys’ track and field

Jack Mandra Baseball

Ivan Mineyev Boys’ tennis

Damuzha Moore Boys’ track and field

America Moreno Duran Girls’ soccer

Ramsey Rose Softball

Olivia Rosenstein Girls’ track and field

Sam Ross Boys’ tennis

Braden Rudicil Baseball

Estefanny Ruiz Bautista Girls’ soccer

Raevyn Russell Softball

Olive Salem Girls’ soccerKyle Stromley Baseball

Molly Sweeney Girls’ soccer

DiamonAsia Taylor Girls’ track and field

Yazuri Tosh-Lindsey Girls’ soccer

Aidan Wefel Boys’ tennis

