A chat with seniors who had their spring sports seasons cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic. Today, Urbana softball player RAEVYN RUSSELL and baseball player BRADEN RUDICIL.
RAEVYN RUSSELL
How has it impacted you not having a final prep softball season?
I was looking forward to our big trip to Florida this year. The team this year was young, so I was looking forward to hanging out with them. It’s unfortunate, since it will be my last time I play softball for a team. I wanted to do my best because I feel like every senior should leave something when they leave, so I wanted to do what I could.
You will play volleyball in college at Southeastern Community College in Iowa, but you were a year-round Urbana athlete with volleyball, basketball and softball. What’s it like not to have any of those sports going on?
It’s tough. I’m not used to not doing anything. I have to come up with stuff to do because I’m so used to doing stuff. So I try to get outside when I can. I’ve had some Zoom calls with my (college) team, and I’ve been doing what you can outside with volleyball. My mom will hit to us, and then me and my sister will pepper and pass, or we’ll serve to each other from each side of the yard. And then I do abs and leg workouts, because that’s what you need for volleyball.
Is there one memory that stands out most from your Urbana softball career?
I just remember the really cold games. One time it was so cold, but we still played the game and I don’t know how. But we had an intermission, and we went and sat on the bus to get warmed up, and then we came out and finished the game. It was just fun chilling on the bus. It was just different because we’ve never done that before.
What legacy do you hope you’ve left with Urbana athletics?
I got along with everybody, I feel like some people would say I was the glue to the team. I feel like I left a good attitude always. I just was myself when I played, and I feel like everybody recognized me being myself and my energy, I guess, I bring.
BRADEN RUDICIL
What did it mean to you to be named a captain on this year’s Urbana baseball team?
It meant a lot. I appreciated it. Our team, we always have a few guys we look up to, and to be someone some of the younger guys can learn from — anything they can pick up on, I like to do that so I can help in any way I can. I know that if I’m acting down or if I’m down at all, then they’re kind of going to follow, so I’ve just got to always keep my head up (and) try to set a good example.
What was it like to have your grandpa, Roger Rudicil, be Urbana’s head coach this season, even though it was only for two weeks of practice?
It was fun. He’s coached me since I was little, and it’s been always something I cherish. He and I know that once we step on the field, it’s coach and player, not grandpa and grandson. It’s a special relationship that I’ll always cherish.
Is there one memory that stands out most from your Urbana baseball career?
I had a game — actually, it ended up being my final game of my junior season. We were in Peoria and halfway through the game or so, I dove for the ball and my (left) hand got jammed into the ground. I later found out that my thumb was broken, but we didn’t have any other players so I had to stay in the game. And I ended up, my next at-bat hitting a home run with a broken thumb. That was probably my favorite moment.