VILLA GROVE — The senior softball season for Ragin Baker, Reagan Cheely, Maris Eversole, Molly Mixell and Jordyn Ray was supposed to conclude as the girls’ final IESA campaign of 2015 did.
When the quintet of Villa Grove eighth-graders led the Blue Devils to a Class A state championship, a 10-1 drubbing of Brimfield in the title game sealing the deal.
Ray hurled a seven-inning one-hitter with 20 strikeouts. Baker drove in two runs. Cheely doubled twice and knocked in a run. Mixell scored two runs, and Eversole crossed home plate once.
It was the early culmination of a travel ball program started by current Villa Grove High softball coach Jeana Block and a few other parents.
“It was leading up to high school, which just made us more jacked for (our prep careers),” Cheely said. “We had been playing all summer together. That made us all super excited for high school.”
When Cheely remembers this time of pre-high school travel ball, though, it comes with an interesting divergent feeling.
That she took those years on the diamond for granted.
The emotion takes on a different meaning in the wake of the IHSA’s 2020 spring sports state series being canceled this past Tuesday, an effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of trying to improve upon leading Villa Grove to a Class 1A super-sectional for the first time in program history, the five Blue Devils seniors are left wondering if their last prep go-round could’ve felt like that eighth-grade run.
“We’ve been preparing for this since we were younger,” Eversole said. “Looking at this year as it being 2020, senior year, perfect year to go to state and get that state title.”
No such championship will be awarded, and Villa Grove’s senior softball players won’t be allowed to achieve more team firsts.
That doesn’t mean everything leading up to this point has been without worth.
The five upperclassmen formed a tight bond early in their travel ball years. Among themselves and with a strong younger group that includes Kyleigh Block and Madison Burwell — two key seventh-grade presences on that 2015 IESA-champion club.
“We knew eventually we’d all be playing together again,” Cheely said. “I wouldn’t necessarily say we knew what was going to happen (in high school), but I would say we knew it was a big possibility.”
Just because the Blue Devils were quick to forge lasting relationships didn’t mean immediate success followed.
There was a steady build-up to even the 2015 IESA title.
“I remember a lot of failure,” Eversole said. “Our first couple years of travel ball were rough. We were just learning the basics, starting at 10U and stuff. And we weren’t winning a bunch of games, and it took a while until we found that rhythm all playing together.”
Fittingly, Eversole truly started sensing that synergy when she was a sophomore and the aforementioned freshmen class had arrived at Villa Grove High in fall 2017.
“To be completely honest, I’m not sure how it works so well, but it does,” Cheely said. “It’s not only because we play sports together, but we’re also friends outside of sports.”
Once again, the desired outcomes weren’t instantaneous.
The top-seeded Blue Devils opened the 2018 Class 1A playoffs by dropping an 11-7 regional semifinal to ninth-seeded Edinburg. Just like that, a 26-win regular-season club and top postseason seed was out of state contention.
“We changed our outlook (after that),” Eversole said. “We were way more positive, and we knew we were bigger and better than that.”
The girls proved it one year later by climbing within one triumph of the Class 1A state semifinals, suffering a 5-0 super-sectional defeat to Peru St. Bede last Memorial Day.
Cheely and Eversole — both attending Parkland to play college softball — each described their junior run of 2019 as a favorite in their softball careers.
“I was motivated (following the result),” Cheely said. “I didn’t realize how fast those four years would go until I’m here now.”
With the last of those taken away because of something out of their control, the five upperclassmen instead must come to terms with their legacy across just three seasons.
Eversole’s take on that: “Work hard and you’re going to get where you want.”
“We just had such a bond — all of us — playing together all the time,” Eversole added. “Just work hard and you’ll get there, even though we never really got to finish that.”