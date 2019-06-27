Arcola Tuscola FB 0061

Rivals Arcola and Tuscola are slated to meet again this season at 7 p.m. on Sept. 6 in Arcola.

 Stephen Haas
The Cola Wars. The Wright Street Trophy. The Coal Bucket. They’re all on the area football docket in 2019. Preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS analyzes each team’s slate before the season kicks off Aug. 30 across the state:

ARCOLA

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 at Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 vs. Tuscola 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. ALAH 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Cumberland 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Sang. Valley 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Tri-County 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Blue Ridge 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 at Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.

Colin’s comment: The Purple Riders’ first three weeks are pretty brutal, but things definitely level out after that and could land Arcola better than the No. 6 seed it got in last year’s Class 1A playoffs.

ARGENTA-OREANA

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 vs. Arcola 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Cumberland 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Tri-County 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. ALAH 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 at Blue Ridge 7 p.m.

Colin’s comment: If the Bombers of 2019 look anything like the Bombers of 2018, it’s hard to see where Steve Kirk’s guys can slip up beyond their Week 1 and 2 matchups.

ALAH

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 at Tri-County 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 vs. Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Cumberland 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Arcola 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Blue Ridge 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 vs. Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.

Colin’s comment: Challenging alignment for the Knights, who went 2-7 last year, in their first Lincoln Prairie Conference draw, with tough foes sprinkled across all nine weeks.

BHRA

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 at Iroquois West 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 vs. Momence 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Hoopeston Area/A-P 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Westville 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Chicago Hope Acad. 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Oakwood 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Salt Fork 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 at Seneca 7 p.m.

Colin’s comment: Inviting a Chicago team to town in Week 6 is a fun wrinkle and kicks off what should be a high-intensity three-week stretch that includes rivals in Oakwood and Salt Fork.

BLUE RIDGE

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 vs. Martinsville 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Oblong/Pal./Hut. 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Tri-County 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Cumberland 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at ALAH 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Arcola 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 vs. Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.

Colin’s comment: It’s nice to see the Knights get a Lincoln Prairie Conference lineup instead of an independent draw, although first two weeks show signs of that past life.

CENTENNIAL

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 vs. Peoria 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Champaign Central 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Peoria Richwoods 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 vs. Danville 1 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Peoria Notre Dame 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Urbana 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Thornridge 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Normal Community 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 vs. Bloomington 7 p.m.

Colin’s comment: Chargers absolutely could’ve been better than last year’s 2-7 mark, and the same goes for 2019. Getting a victory over at least one of Peoria and Champaign Central will be critical to Centennial’s playoff push.

CERRO GORDO/BEMENT

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 at Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Shelbyville 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. ALAH 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Blue Ridge 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Cumberland 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 vs. Tri-County 7 p.m.

Colin’s comment: It’s feasible to see the Broncos getting a minimum of five wins out of this lineup, even if that’s how many they managed all of 2018, so perhaps an upswing is in order.

CHAMPAIGN CENTRAL

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 at Metamora 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 vs. Centennial 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Peoria Notre Dame 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Urbana 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Peoria Richwoods 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Danville 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Peoria 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Normal West 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 at Peoria Manual 7 p.m.

Colin’s comment: Tim Turner’s boys surprised some folks last year, but that element is going to be gone now, especially since the Maroons are a senior-heavy roster. If they get off on the right foot at Metamora, expect big things from this bunch.

CLINTON

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 at South Fork 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 Open Date TBA

Sept. 13 at Shelbyville 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Meridian 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Tuscola 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. St. Teresa 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Central A&M 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Sullivan 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 at Warrensburg-Latham 7 p.m.

Colin’s comment: Depending on that open date opponent, Maroons could be 4-0 when they start difficult final five-week expanse.

DANVILLE

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 at Bloomington 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 vs. Urbana 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Normal West 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Centennial 1 p.m.

Sept. 27 Open Date TBA

Oct. 4 vs. Champaign Central 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Normal Community 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Peoria Richwoods 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 vs. Peoria Notre Dame 7 p.m.

Colin’s comment: Having an open date in the middle of the season is unenviable, and you hope it doesn’t throw off the Vikings too much if it stays around.

FISHER

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 vs. Hoopeston/A-P 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Tremont 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Tri-Valley 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 vs. Madison 2 p.m.

Sept. 27 at GCMS 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Heyworth 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Dee-Mack 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Ridgeview/Lexington 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 at LeRoy 7 p.m.

Colin’s comment: Bunnies are going to want to stock up on wins early, because closing the year with three on the road presents a tall order.

GEORGETOWN-RIDGE FARM

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 vs. Clifton Central 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 at PBL 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Salt Fork 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. BHRA 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Hoopeston/A-P 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Oakwood 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Momence 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Oblong/Pal./Hut. 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 at Westville 7 p.m.

Colin’s comment: Buffaloes’ schedule, especially in front half, offers them few favors in trying to improve on 6-4 mark.

GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 vs. PBL 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 vs. Eureka 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Heyworth 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Fieldcrest 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Fisher 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Tri-Valley 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. LeRoy 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. El Paso-Gridley 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 at Dee-Mack 7 p.m.

Colin’s comment: Is this the start of a third consecutive unbeaten season for the Falcons? We’ll find out right away with rival PBL coming to town.

HOOPESTON AREA/A-P

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 at Fisher 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 vs. Iroquois West 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 at BHRA 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Oakwood 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Westville 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Salt Fork 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Dwight 7 p.m.

Oct. 26 at Harvard Noon

Colin’s comment: New head coach in Matthew Leskis, new opponent in Harvard, some three hours away.

IROQUOIS WEST

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 vs. BHRA 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Hoopeston Area/A-P 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. PBL 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Momence 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Oakwood 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Seneca 1 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Dwight 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Clifton Central 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 at Watseka 7 p.m.

Colin’s comment: Raiders looking for a win this year, and Momence in Week 4 offers an opportunity.

JUDAH CHRISTIAN

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 Open Date TBA

Sept. 6 vs. Metro East Lutheran 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Pawnee 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Jacksonville ISD 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Schlarman 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Cuba 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Flanagan-Cornell 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Milford/CP 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 vs. Alden-Hebron 7 p.m.

Colin’s comment: A more complete schedule greets Tribe in Year 2 of 8-man, with visit to Schlarman a neat inclusion on the list.

LEROY

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 at Eureka 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Ridgeview/Lexington 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Dee-Mack 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Tremont 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Tri-Valley 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. South Fulton 1 p.m.

Oct. 11 at GCMS 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Heyworth 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 vs. Fisher 7 p.m.

Colin’s comment: Panthers definitely don’t have it easy, especially not with trips to daunting bigger schools Eureka, Tri-Valley and GCMS.

MAHOMET-SEYMOUR

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 vs. Marion 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Taylorville 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Mattoon 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Effingham 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Mt. Zion 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Lincoln 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Charleston 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Macomb 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 25 vs. Peoria Richwoods 7 p.m.

Colin’s comment: The easy-to-circle date on this calendar comes in Week 7, when new boss Jon Adkins returns to his alma mater in Charleston.

MILFORD/CISSNA PARK

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 vs. Lake Forest Acad. 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Cuba 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Metro East Lutheran 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Schlarman 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Alden-Hebron 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. F-C/Woodland 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Pawnee 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Judah Christian 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 vs. River Ridge 7 p.m.

Colin’s comment: Reigning 8-man champions will get everyone’s best shot, which should make for fun matchups.

MONTICELLO

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 at Olympia 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. St. Thomas More 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Rantoul 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Bloomington CC 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Unity 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Pontiac 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Prairie Central 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.

Colin’s comment: Even though the Sages can’t celebrate their 2018 state title at home until Week 3, they didn’t get the worst opening two-week draw.

OAKWOOD

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 at Watseka 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 vs. Warrensburg-Latham 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Oblong/Pal./Hut. 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Hoopeston Area/A-P 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Iroquois West 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. BHRA 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Westville 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 at Salt Fork 7 p.m.

Colin’s comment: Comets would prefer not to dig an 0-3 hole like last year, and that’s certainly avoidable in 2019.

PAXTON-BUCKLEY-LODA

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 at GCMS 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 vs. Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Iroquois West 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Seneca 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Momence 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Salt Fork 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Clifton Central 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Watseka 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 at Dwight 7 p.m.

Colin’s comment: Josh Pritchard’s welcome to Panthers football being at GCMS will make for a fun view.

PRAIRIE CENTRAL

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 vs. Rantoul 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Bloomington CC 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Unity 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Pontiac 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Olympia 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Monticello 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 at St. Thomas More 7 p.m.

Colin’s comment: Hawks have a new coach in Andrew Quain, and getting to host Unity, SJ-O and Monticello shouldn’t make him too unhappy.

RANTOUL

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 at Prairie Central 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Olympia 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Monticello 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at St. Thomas More 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Bloomington CC 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Unity 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 vs. Pontiac 7 p.m.

Colin’s comment: Eagles were better than their 2-7 record of the previous year indicated, and they’ll get to test that right away with tough opening two weeks.

RIDGEVIEW/LEXINGTON

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 vs. Rockford Christian 7:30 p.m

Sept. 6 vs. LeRoy 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 at El Paso-Gridley 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Heyworth 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Eureka 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Tremont 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Fieldcrest 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Fisher 7 p.m.

Oct. 26 at Nokomis 1 p.m.

Colin’s comment: Mustangs have ability to, at worst, match their 4-5 outcome from 2018, but may need some sort of upset for that critical fifth victory.

ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 vs. St. Thomas More 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Rantoul 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Bloomington CC 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Unity 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Pontiac 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Prairie Central 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Olympia 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 at Monticello 7 p.m.

Colin’s comment: If Bloomington Central Catholic and Unity are back to normal, Weeks 3-6 project to be tough.

ST. THOMAS MORE

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 at St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 vs. Olympia 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Monticello 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Rantoul 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Bloomington CC 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Unity 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Pontiac 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 vs. Prairie Central 7 p.m.

Colin’s comment: Visits to SJ-O, Monticello, Chillicothe IVC, Bloomington Central Catholic and Pontiac? That’s an arduous road draw for the Sabers.

SALT FORK

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 31 vs. South Beloit 2 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Watseka 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Westville 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Oblong/Pal./Hut. 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. PBL 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Hoopeston Area/A-P 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 at BHRA 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 vs. Oakwood 7 p.m.

Colin’s comment: Storm rolled into Paxton last year and could be in similar position this time when Week 6 occurs.

SCHLARMAN

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 at Polo 6 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Bunker Hill 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 at Cuba 2 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Milford/CP 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Judah Christian 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Bunker Hill 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at River Ridge 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs. Westminster Christian 5 p.m.

Oct. 25 Open Date TBA

Colin’s comment: Hilltoppers’ return to non-cooperative play offers all kinds of new 8-man experiences.

SULLIVAN

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 vs. Nokomis 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Newton 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Warrensburg-Latham 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Shelbyville 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Meridian 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Tuscola 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at St. Teresa 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Clinton 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 vs. Central A&M 7 p.m.

Colin’s comment: Redskins are seeking their first victory since 2016, and a Week 5 matchup with Meridian may be just the formula this squad needs to get back in the win column.

TRI-COUNTY

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 vs. ALAH 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Blue Ridge 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Cumberland 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Arcola 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.

Colin’s comment: Titans started well enough in 2018 before struggling down the stretch. Getting healthy early before Weeks 5-7 arrive would be advised this go-round.

TUSCOLA

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 at Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Arcola 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Central A&M 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at St. Teresa 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Clinton 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Sullivan 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Warrensburg-Latham 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Shelbyville 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 at Meridian 7 p.m.

Colin’s comment: If I had an extra slot on my front-page games display, the Week 4 bout between the Warriors and St. Teresa would be in it. Could form direction of Tuscola’s entire season.

UNITY

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 vs. Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 vs. Pontiac 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Prairie Central 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Olympia 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Monticello 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at St. Thomas More 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Rantoul 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 at Bloomington CC 7 p.m.

Colin’s comment: Rockets are due for a rebound after a rare postseason miss, but drawing Pontiac, Prairie Central and SJ-O right off the bat makes for some potential uphill sledding.

URBANA

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 at Wheaton Academy 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Danville 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Normal Community 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Champaign Central 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Bloomington 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Centennial 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Peoria Richwoods 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Peoria Manual 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 at Normal West 7 p.m.

Colin’s comment: Tigers were kept out of the win column last season, and the hope would be they can find at least one triumph in their stretch of five home dates across six weeks.

VILLA GROVE/HERITAGE

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 vs. Tuscola 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 vs. Tri-County 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Arcola 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement7 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Cumberland 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 at ALAH 7 p.m.

Colin’s comment: Blue Devils don’t have too many consecutive game stretches that could be considered easy, so making a playoff berth out of this slate would be impressive.

WATSEKA

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 vs. Oakwood 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 vs. Salt Fork 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Momence 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Oblong/Pal./Hut. 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Dwight 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Clifton Central 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Seneca 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 at PBL 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 vs. Iroquois West 7 p.m.

Colin’s comment: It’d be asking a good amount of the Warriors to see them at 4-0 through four weeks, but that absolutely should be the goal, as things don’t get a whole lot easier once the weather starts to cool down.

WESTVILLE

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 vs. Central A&M 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 at South Beloit 2 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Clifton Central 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Salt Fork 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. BHRA 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Hoopeston Area/A-P 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Oblong/Pal./Hut. 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Oakwood 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 vs. Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.

Colin’s comment: Tigers don’t see a Vermilion Valley Conference opponent until Week 4, and perhaps that’s what they need to get back in the win column. But it’s not exactly an easy nonconference start, so coming out of that ahead would be big for Westville.

Prep Sports Coordinator

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).