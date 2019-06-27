The Cola Wars. The Wright Street Trophy. The Coal Bucket. They’re all on the area football docket in 2019. Preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS analyzes each team’s slate before the season kicks off Aug. 30 across the state:
ARCOLA
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 at Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 vs. Tuscola 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 vs. ALAH 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 at Cumberland 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Sang. Valley 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 vs. Tri-County 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 vs. Blue Ridge 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 at Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: The Purple Riders’ first three weeks are pretty brutal, but things definitely level out after that and could land Arcola better than the No. 6 seed it got in last year’s Class 1A playoffs.
ARGENTA-OREANA
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 vs. Arcola 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Cumberland 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs. Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 vs. Tri-County 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 vs. ALAH 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 at Blue Ridge 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: If the Bombers of 2019 look anything like the Bombers of 2018, it’s hard to see where Steve Kirk’s guys can slip up beyond their Week 1 and 2 matchups.
ALAH
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 at Tri-County 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 vs. Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs. Cumberland 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Arcola 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 vs. Blue Ridge 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 vs. Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 at Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 vs. Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: Challenging alignment for the Knights, who went 2-7 last year, in their first Lincoln Prairie Conference draw, with tough foes sprinkled across all nine weeks.
BHRA
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 at Iroquois West 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 vs. Momence 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs. Hoopeston Area/A-P 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 at Westville 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 vs. Chicago Hope Acad. 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Oakwood 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 vs. Salt Fork 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 at Seneca 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: Inviting a Chicago team to town in Week 6 is a fun wrinkle and kicks off what should be a high-intensity three-week stretch that includes rivals in Oakwood and Salt Fork.
BLUE RIDGE
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 vs. Martinsville 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Oblong/Pal./Hut. 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Tri-County 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 vs. Cumberland 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 at ALAH 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 vs. Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 at Arcola 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 vs. Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: It’s nice to see the Knights get a Lincoln Prairie Conference lineup instead of an independent draw, although first two weeks show signs of that past life.
CENTENNIAL
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 vs. Peoria 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Champaign Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Peoria Richwoods 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 vs. Danville 1 p.m.
Sept. 27 at Peoria Notre Dame 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 vs. Urbana 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Thornridge 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 18 at Normal Community 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 vs. Bloomington 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: Chargers absolutely could’ve been better than last year’s 2-7 mark, and the same goes for 2019. Getting a victory over at least one of Peoria and Champaign Central will be critical to Centennial’s playoff push.
CERRO GORDO/BEMENT
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 at Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Shelbyville 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs. Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 vs. Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 at Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 vs. ALAH 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Blue Ridge 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 at Cumberland 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 vs. Tri-County 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: It’s feasible to see the Broncos getting a minimum of five wins out of this lineup, even if that’s how many they managed all of 2018, so perhaps an upswing is in order.
CHAMPAIGN CENTRAL
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 at Metamora 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 vs. Centennial 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs. Peoria Notre Dame 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Urbana 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 vs. Peoria Richwoods 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Danville 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Peoria 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 vs. Normal West 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 at Peoria Manual 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: Tim Turner’s boys surprised some folks last year, but that element is going to be gone now, especially since the Maroons are a senior-heavy roster. If they get off on the right foot at Metamora, expect big things from this bunch.
CLINTON
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 at South Fork 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 Open Date TBA
Sept. 13 at Shelbyville 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 vs. Meridian 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 at Tuscola 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 vs. St. Teresa 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Central A&M 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 vs. Sullivan 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 at Warrensburg-Latham 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: Depending on that open date opponent, Maroons could be 4-0 when they start difficult final five-week expanse.
DANVILLE
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 at Bloomington 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 vs. Urbana 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Normal West 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Centennial 1 p.m.
Sept. 27 Open Date TBA
Oct. 4 vs. Champaign Central 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 vs. Normal Community 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 at Peoria Richwoods 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 vs. Peoria Notre Dame 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: Having an open date in the middle of the season is unenviable, and you hope it doesn’t throw off the Vikings too much if it stays around.
FISHER
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 vs. Hoopeston/A-P 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Tremont 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs. Tri-Valley 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 vs. Madison 2 p.m.
Sept. 27 at GCMS 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 vs. Heyworth 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Dee-Mack 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 at Ridgeview/Lexington 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 at LeRoy 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: Bunnies are going to want to stock up on wins early, because closing the year with three on the road presents a tall order.
GEORGETOWN-RIDGE FARM
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 vs. Clifton Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 at PBL 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Salt Fork 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 vs. BHRA 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 vs. Hoopeston/A-P 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Oakwood 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Momence 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 vs. Oblong/Pal./Hut. 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 at Westville 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: Buffaloes’ schedule, especially in front half, offers them few favors in trying to improve on 6-4 mark.
GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 vs. PBL 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 vs. Eureka 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Heyworth 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Fieldcrest 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 vs. Fisher 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Tri-Valley 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 vs. LeRoy 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 vs. El Paso-Gridley 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 at Dee-Mack 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: Is this the start of a third consecutive unbeaten season for the Falcons? We’ll find out right away with rival PBL coming to town.
HOOPESTON AREA/A-P
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 at Fisher 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 vs. Iroquois West 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 at BHRA 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Oakwood 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 at Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 vs. Westville 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 vs. Salt Fork 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 vs. Dwight 7 p.m.
Oct. 26 at Harvard Noon
Colin’s comment: New head coach in Matthew Leskis, new opponent in Harvard, some three hours away.
IROQUOIS WEST
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 vs. BHRA 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Hoopeston Area/A-P 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs. PBL 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Momence 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 vs. Oakwood 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 at Seneca 1 p.m.
Oct. 11 vs. Dwight 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 vs. Clifton Central 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 at Watseka 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: Raiders looking for a win this year, and Momence in Week 4 offers an opportunity.
JUDAH CHRISTIAN
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 Open Date TBA
Sept. 6 vs. Metro East Lutheran 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Pawnee 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 vs. Jacksonville ISD 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 at Schlarman 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Cuba 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Flanagan-Cornell 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 vs. Milford/CP 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 vs. Alden-Hebron 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: A more complete schedule greets Tribe in Year 2 of 8-man, with visit to Schlarman a neat inclusion on the list.
LEROY
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 at Eureka 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Ridgeview/Lexington 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs. Dee-Mack 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 vs. Tremont 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 at Tri-Valley 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 vs. South Fulton 1 p.m.
Oct. 11 at GCMS 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 vs. Heyworth 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 vs. Fisher 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: Panthers definitely don’t have it easy, especially not with trips to daunting bigger schools Eureka, Tri-Valley and GCMS.
MAHOMET-SEYMOUR
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 vs. Marion 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Taylorville 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs. Mattoon 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Effingham 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 vs. Mt. Zion 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 vs. Lincoln 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Charleston 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 at Macomb 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 25 vs. Peoria Richwoods 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: The easy-to-circle date on this calendar comes in Week 7, when new boss Jon Adkins returns to his alma mater in Charleston.
MILFORD/CISSNA PARK
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 vs. Lake Forest Acad. 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Cuba 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs. Metro East Lutheran 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Schlarman 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 at Alden-Hebron 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 vs. F-C/Woodland 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Pawnee 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 at Judah Christian 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 vs. River Ridge 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: Reigning 8-man champions will get everyone’s best shot, which should make for fun matchups.
MONTICELLO
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 at Olympia 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs. St. Thomas More 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Rantoul 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 vs. Bloomington CC 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Unity 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 vs. Pontiac 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 at Prairie Central 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: Even though the Sages can’t celebrate their 2018 state title at home until Week 3, they didn’t get the worst opening two-week draw.
OAKWOOD
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 at Watseka 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 vs. Warrensburg-Latham 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Oblong/Pal./Hut. 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 vs. Hoopeston Area/A-P 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 at Iroquois West 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 vs. Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 vs. BHRA 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 vs. Westville 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 at Salt Fork 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: Comets would prefer not to dig an 0-3 hole like last year, and that’s certainly avoidable in 2019.
PAXTON-BUCKLEY-LODA
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 at GCMS 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 vs. Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Iroquois West 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 vs. Seneca 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 vs. Momence 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Salt Fork 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Clifton Central 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 vs. Watseka 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 at Dwight 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: Josh Pritchard’s welcome to Panthers football being at GCMS will make for a fun view.
PRAIRIE CENTRAL
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 vs. Rantoul 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Bloomington CC 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs. Unity 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Pontiac 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 vs. Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Olympia 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 vs. Monticello 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 at St. Thomas More 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: Hawks have a new coach in Andrew Quain, and getting to host Unity, SJ-O and Monticello shouldn’t make him too unhappy.
RANTOUL
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 at Prairie Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Olympia 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 vs. Monticello 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 at St. Thomas More 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 vs. Bloomington CC 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 at Unity 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 vs. Pontiac 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: Eagles were better than their 2-7 record of the previous year indicated, and they’ll get to test that right away with tough opening two weeks.
RIDGEVIEW/LEXINGTON
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 vs. Rockford Christian 7:30 p.m
Sept. 6 vs. LeRoy 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 at El Paso-Gridley 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Heyworth 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 vs. Eureka 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Tremont 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 vs. Fieldcrest 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 vs. Fisher 7 p.m.
Oct. 26 at Nokomis 1 p.m.
Colin’s comment: Mustangs have ability to, at worst, match their 4-5 outcome from 2018, but may need some sort of upset for that critical fifth victory.
ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 vs. St. Thomas More 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Rantoul 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs. Bloomington CC 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Unity 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 vs. Pontiac 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Prairie Central 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 vs. Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 vs. Olympia 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 at Monticello 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: If Bloomington Central Catholic and Unity are back to normal, Weeks 3-6 project to be tough.
ST. THOMAS MORE
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 at St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 vs. Olympia 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Monticello 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 vs. Rantoul 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Bloomington CC 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 vs. Unity 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 at Pontiac 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 vs. Prairie Central 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: Visits to SJ-O, Monticello, Chillicothe IVC, Bloomington Central Catholic and Pontiac? That’s an arduous road draw for the Sabers.
SALT FORK
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 31 vs. South Beloit 2 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Watseka 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs. Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 vs. Westville 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 vs. Oblong/Pal./Hut. 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 vs. PBL 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Hoopeston Area/A-P 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 at BHRA 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 vs. Oakwood 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: Storm rolled into Paxton last year and could be in similar position this time when Week 6 occurs.
SCHLARMAN
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 at Polo 6 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Bunker Hill 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 at Cuba 2 p.m.
Sept. 20 vs. Milford/CP 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 vs. Judah Christian 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 vs. Bunker Hill 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 at River Ridge 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 vs. Westminster Christian 5 p.m.
Oct. 25 Open Date TBA
Colin’s comment: Hilltoppers’ return to non-cooperative play offers all kinds of new 8-man experiences.
SULLIVAN
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 vs. Nokomis 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Newton 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Warrensburg-Latham 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 vs. Shelbyville 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 at Meridian 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 vs. Tuscola 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 at St. Teresa 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 at Clinton 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 vs. Central A&M 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: Redskins are seeking their first victory since 2016, and a Week 5 matchup with Meridian may be just the formula this squad needs to get back in the win column.
TRI-COUNTY
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 vs. ALAH 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs. Blue Ridge 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 at Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 vs. Cumberland 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Arcola 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 vs. Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: Titans started well enough in 2018 before struggling down the stretch. Getting healthy early before Weeks 5-7 arrive would be advised this go-round.
TUSCOLA
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 at Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Arcola 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs. Central A&M 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 at St. Teresa 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 vs. Clinton 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Sullivan 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Warrensburg-Latham 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 vs. Shelbyville 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 at Meridian 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: If I had an extra slot on my front-page games display, the Week 4 bout between the Warriors and St. Teresa would be in it. Could form direction of Tuscola’s entire season.
UNITY
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 vs. Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 vs. Pontiac 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Prairie Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 at Olympia 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 vs. Monticello 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 at St. Thomas More 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 vs. Rantoul 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 at Bloomington CC 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: Rockets are due for a rebound after a rare postseason miss, but drawing Pontiac, Prairie Central and SJ-O right off the bat makes for some potential uphill sledding.
URBANA
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 at Wheaton Academy 7:15 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Danville 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs. Normal Community 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 vs. Champaign Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 vs. Bloomington 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Centennial 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 vs. Peoria Richwoods 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 vs. Peoria Manual 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 at Normal West 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: Tigers were kept out of the win column last season, and the hope would be they can find at least one triumph in their stretch of five home dates across six weeks.
VILLA GROVE/HERITAGE
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 vs. Tuscola 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 vs. Tri-County 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs. Arcola 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement7 p.m.
Oct. 4 vs. Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Cumberland 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 vs. Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 at ALAH 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: Blue Devils don’t have too many consecutive game stretches that could be considered easy, so making a playoff berth out of this slate would be impressive.
WATSEKA
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 vs. Oakwood 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 vs. Salt Fork 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Momence 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Oblong/Pal./Hut. 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 vs. Dwight 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Clifton Central 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 vs. Seneca 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 at PBL 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 vs. Iroquois West 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: It’d be asking a good amount of the Warriors to see them at 4-0 through four weeks, but that absolutely should be the goal, as things don’t get a whole lot easier once the weather starts to cool down.
WESTVILLE
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 vs. Central A&M 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 at South Beloit 2 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs. Clifton Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Salt Fork 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 vs. BHRA 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Hoopeston Area/A-P 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Oblong/Pal./Hut. 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 at Oakwood 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 vs. Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: Tigers don’t see a Vermilion Valley Conference opponent until Week 4, and perhaps that’s what they need to get back in the win column. But it’s not exactly an easy nonconference start, so coming out of that ahead would be big for Westville.