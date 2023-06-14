With the school year finally over and the Dike Eddleman Award on deck, The News-Gazette decided to name MVPs for every Illini athletic team for the 2022-23 school year — and look ahead to the 2023-24 school year, too.
Baseball
➜ This year’s MVP is ... Drake Westcott. The Louisville transfer first baseman was one of the few bright spots on a 25-27 team, with Westcott slugging a team-high 18 home runs (tied for fifth in the Big Ten) and contributing 47 RBI to go along with a .299 average.
➜ Next year’s MVP is ... Jack Wenninger.
FOOTBALL
➜ This year’s MVP is ... Devon Witherspoon. The first-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks went fifth overall after earning consensus All-American and Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year honors. The cornerback became one of the best in Illinois history with his complete coverage skills, his sound tackling and his confident play on the field that sparked a resurgence on the Illini defense last fall.
➜ Next year’s MVP is ... Isaiah Williams.
Men’s basketball
➜ This year’s MVP is ... Terrence Shannon Jr. The Texas Tech transfer and Chicago native had an immediate effect in his first season with his home-state school. The 6-foot-6, 225-pound wing averaged a team-high 17.2 points, fired up the State Farm Center crowd with electrifying dunks and became the face of the program.
➜ Next year’s MVP is ... Terrence Shannon Jr.
Men’s cross-country
➜ This year’s MVP is ... Colin Yandel. The graduate student from Hinsdale had the best finish for the Illini at the NCAA Midwest Regional (29th place) and at the Big Ten Championships (18th place) to go along with posting the program’s top times at three other events last fall.
➜ Next year’s MVP is ... Brady Masters.
Men’s golf
➜ This year’s MVP is ... Adrien Dumont de Chassart. Apologies to Tommy Kuhl and Jackson Buchanan. But win Big Ten Golfer of the Year three straight seasons, like Dumont de Chassart did, and it’s a pretty clear-cut choice. Especially since he’s already winning pro tournaments.
➜ Next year’s MVP is ... Jackson Buchanan.
Men’s gymnastics
➜ This year’s MVP is ... Ian Skirkey. It’s safe to say no one has mastered the pommel horse at Illinois like Skirkey. A two-time NCAA champion in the event, Skirkey won the national title back in April after winning his first in 2021, and the graduate student from Pepperell, Mass., leaves with the highest score in program history in the event.
➜ Next year’s MVP is ... Ashton Anaya.
Men’s tennis
➜ This year’s MVP is ... Karlis Ozolins. The native of Latvia broke through in his first season playing for the Illini, compiling a 15-4 record in singles play and a 19-4 mark in doubles play. He qualified for the NCAA Championships in singles play and reached the NCAA quarterfinals in doubles play with Hunter Heck, with the duo earning All-American status.
➜ Next year’s MVP is ... Karlis Ozolins.
Men’s track and field
➜ This year’s MVP is ... Aiden Ouimet. The Chicago native can throw the javelin, run distance, hurdle and much else. All those events are required in the decathlon, which Ouimet excelled in this year by winning a Big Ten title and advancing to the NCAA Outdoor Championships.
➜ Next year’s MVP is ... Aiden Ouimet.
Softball
➜ This year’s MVP is ... Kelly Ryono. The right fielder was clearly the Illini’s best hitter all spring, posting a team-best .352 average and leading Illinois in home runs (12), RBI (48), runs scored (37), on-base percentage (.410), slugging percentage (.619), walks (15) and stolen bases (nine) en route to earning All-Big Ten Second Team accolades.
➜ Next year’s MVP is ... Kelly Ryono.
Volleyball
➜ This year’s MVP is ... Raina Terry. A unanimous All-Big Ten First-Team pick, the 6-foot-3 outside hitter from Marengo, Ohio, was a force at the net. Terry’s 444 kills led the team, and she had more than 20 kills in four different matches while also supplying steady defense and serving.
➜ Next year’s MVP is ... Raina Terry.
Women’s basketball
➜ This year’s MVP is ... Makira Cook. The 5-foot-6 point guard didn’t seem to struggle at all in adapting to the Big Ten. The Dayton transfer started 30 games, averaging a team-high 18.3 points (good for fourth in the Big Ten) and 4.2 assists in lifting the program to unprecedented success and back into the NCAA tournament for the first time in two decades.
➜ Next year’s MVP is ... Makira Cook.
Women’s cross-countrY, track and field
➜ This year’s MVP is ... Olivia Howell. It doesn’t matter whether she’s running on grass or synthetic rubber, whether it’s outside or inside. Howell won an NCAA indoor title in the mile, placed eighth in the 1,500-meter run at the NCAA Outdoor Championships and was the lone Illini at the NCAA Championships in cross-country.
➜ Next year’s MVP is ... Olivia Howell.
Women’s golf
➜ This year’s MVP is ... Crystal Wang. One of the best to ever tee off for the program, the graduate student from Diamond Bar, Calif., won a Big Ten individual title by posting the lowest 54-hole score in tournament history back in April. Wang also sparked the Illini to the program’s first Big Ten team title and won Big Ten Golfer of the Year accolades.
➜ Next year’s MVP is ... Isabel Sy.
Women’s GYMNASTICS
➜ This year’s MVP is ... Mia Takekawa. The Sacramento, Calif., native has proven a steady and stabilizing force for a program that was ranked in the Top 25 for most of the season. A standout on the balance beam, Wang earned First-Team All-Big Ten and Second-Team All-American status.
➜ Next year’s MVP is ... Mia Takekawa.
Women’s soccer
➜ This year’s MVP is ... Kendra Pasquale. The fifth-year senior midfiedler scored a team-high five goals, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the total 22 goals the Illini scored this past season. She scored both of the Illini’s goals in a 2-1 win at Purdue on Oct. 9, the last Illini victory of the season.
➜ Next year’s MVP is ... Maeve Jones.
Women’s swimming and diving
➜ This year’s MVP is ... Sara Jass. The freshman from Geneva and former high school standout at Rosary scored the most points for the Illini at the Big Ten Championships in February, delivering key swims in the 200-yard breaststroke, 100 breaststroke, 50 breaststroke and 100 individual medley all throughout the season.
➜ Next year’s MVP is ... Sara Jass.
Women’s tennis
➜ This year’s MVPs are ... Kate Duong and Megan Heuser. The pair formed one of the best doubles tandems, reaching the quarterfinals of the NCAA Championships in doubles play and finishing with a 26-6 record.
➜ Next year’s MVPs are ... Kate Duong, Megan Heuser.
Wrestling
➜ This year’s MVP is ... Lucas Byrd. A third-place finisher at 133 pounds at the Big Ten Championships, the redshirt sophomore from Cincinnati was one of only two Illini to reach the quarterfinals at the NCAA Championships. He didn’t deliver a fifth-place finish like he did in 2022, but Byrd went 30-6 this past season.
➜ Next year’s MVP is ... Lucas Byrd.