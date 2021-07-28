CHAMPAIGN — Tim Anderson has spent a little extra time at Ubben Basketball Complex the past few days just getting his bearing.
Figuring out a daily routine in addition to the workouts he’s led.
That extra time at the practice facility opened Anderson’s eyes since his official start date with the team Monday. What the newest Illinois men's basketball assistant coach has seen is a steady stream of players — throughout the day — returning to Ubben on their own for more work in the weight room or extra time on the court refining their game.
“I haven’t been in the gym with this amount of talent, and they work,” Anderson said Wednesday afternoon. “The whole team. That was just a little bit different. We were just used to calling guys to get in the gym, ‘Hey, you free and want to do this?’ but these guys come in here and get extra lifts in and extra shots up. It’s all a part of the culture that’s been created here.”
That culture is Illinois coach Brad Underwood’s desire for his program to be a developmental one. Players arrive in Champaign and get better.
Ayo Dosunmu is Underwood’s prime example. The Chicago native showed up at Illinois carrying plenty of expectations and went from a steady contributor as a freshman to consensus First Team All-American as a junior about to be selected in Thursday night's NBA draft.
Kofi Cockburn’s progression at Illinois also fits that aspect of the program. A top 50 recruit out of high school, Cockburn went from Big Ten Freshman of the Year to consensus Second Team All-American as a sophomore and now a leading national player of the year candidate heading into the 2021-22 season.
Navigating the transfer portal and one-time immediate eligibility creates new challenges for a developmental program, but it’s what Underwood wants. It’s also part of the reason he hired Anderson to round out his coaching staff after bringing former Illinois guard Chester Frazier on board and promoting Geoff Alexander.
“Character is a big piece of it,” Underwood said about his focus on development. “When I refer to character a lot, it’s about that work ethic. It’s about guys who want to continue to work to get better. It’s not, 'I got here and I’ve arrived.' It’s, 'I got here and I want to continue to get better.'"
Player development goes beyond what happens on the court. Underwood made certain to mention nutrition as a big piece in addition to the the work strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher continues to do and what athletic trainer Paul Schmidt brings to the program.
But improvement on the court is still a major factor in not only being a developmental program, but a successful one. That’s where Anderson, who is known in those circles for his work with draft hopefuls and NBA players, comes into the picture.
“Anybody can throw guys out there and train and put them through some drills,” Anderson said. “I think one of the biggest things I’ve had success with doing is training the mind. Training a process — a thought process — and having them get more confidence in doing certain things. Having an approach. Just being really, really detailed.”
The reference Anderson uses when working with athletes is playing spades. What’s their ace?
“What is your go to?” he said. “If it’s defending, if it’s as a defender, if it’s shotmaking, if it’s playmaking, if it’s rebounding — whatever — you have to have an ace to be able to be effective. You’ve got to make that something you can do at a high level and, if push comes to shove, that’s what you do when you’re on the court.”
Anderson has worked with a number of notable NBA players after founding Ground Zero Training — both before they reached that level and after. That he earned the respect from guys like Derrick Rose, Jabari Parker and Anthony Davis went a long way in cultivating other relationships.
“You can’t succeed in today’s world — you can’t succeed in the basketball world — if you don’t have great relationships and build trust,” Underwood said. “Obviously, there are people who trust him a great deal who want him to help grow their game. When you talk to Tim and you’re around Tim, you see he’s a great communicator on all levels — administratively, with coaches, with players.
“He’s literally done it at all levels. That fits. That’s what excites me. He’s a great communicator, and he’s somebody I know our guys are going to connect with.”
Underwood sees Anderson’s abilities on the player development front meshing well with what he wants in his program. Anderson is bringing new ideas with him and a different approach than either Frazier or Alexander.
No like pieces applies just as much for Underwood in building a coaching staff as it does building a roster.
“I don’t want to be complacent,” Underwood said. “I want to keep moving the needle. I want ideas. I want new ways to do things. Knowing you’ve got very smart, competent people, you can incorporate new things with what you do. You just do it a different way. That excites me. I give those guys a lot of freedom in their individual workouts. I’ve loved watching his workouts. It all helps enhance the individual get better, and it helps our team. I encourage it.”