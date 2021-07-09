CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood now has a full complement of assistant coaches. Or he will come July 26. That’s the official start date for new hire Tim Anderson, who joins the Illini after spending the past four seasons at DePaul.
"Tim is the complete package. He has expertise in every area to benefit our players and our program," Underwood said. "You're talking about someone who is an industry leader in player development, as evidenced by many of the world's top players selecting Ground Zero Training as the place to perfect their game. He is an excellent teacher, and he brings great recruiting ties not just in Chicago, but throughout the state of Illinois and nationally. Tim has done it at literally every level, from high school and AAU, to junior college and division II, and low major to high major in division I. He is a grinder who has paid his dues because he loves the game of basketball and helping people achieve their dreams. He is without question an 'Every Day Guy' who is the perfect addition to our staff.”
Anderson briefly served as DePaul’s interim coach this spring between Dave Leitao’s firing and Tony Stubblefield’s hiring. The initial plan was for Anderson to stay with the Blue Demons on Stubblefield’s staff before he ultimately decided to leave the program.
Anderson, a Chicago native, has experience at several levels. He previously coached in Chicago at Malcolm X College and his alma mater Crane High School and also served as program director for MeanStreets. He also spent two seasons as an assistant coach at what is now UT-Rio Grande Valley.
Anderson will join former Illinois guard Chester Frazier and Geoff Alexander on the Illinois staff. Frazier was hired in May and Alexander was promoted the same month after Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman left for Kentucky and Stephen Gentry returned to Gonzaga.
"It's exciting to become part of Illinois Basketball, to join a program that is truly special with its history and its fan base, and to join Coach Underwood's winning culture, a coach who has won everywhere he's been throughout his career," Anderson said. "I grew up watching the Fighting Illini on channel 26, and understand the tradition that started with Coach Henson and has carried through to this day. For the all-time great players that wore the jersey and left a legacy with the success built here over the years, that's what we're charged with continuing. It's a special opportunity and we're ready to get to work to make it happen."