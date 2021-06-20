SAVOY — No two golfers seemed to have the same thing to say following the opening round of the 67th UI Open on Saturday.
Josh Anderson posted a 3-under 69 to enter Sunday with the lead in the men’s division.
Just beneath him sits a logjam, with Clayton Miller and Duane Nelson both firing scores of 2-under 70 ahead of a pack of six golfers, all of whom posted rounds of 1-under 71.
Overnight rain and wind were both early factors at the University of Illinois Orange Course — at least depending on who you talked to.
Some golfers quickly admitted that their rounds were spoiled by the weather, while others downplayed the impact it had on their scores.
“Conditions were pretty tough when we started,” said former Salt Fork and Parkland standout David Keenan, who shot a 71 on Saturday as he defends his title from 2019 after last year’s event was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “It was pretty windy … honestly I played during that portion of the round than when the weather calmed down a little bit. It’s hard to be upset being under par.”
Anderson and CG Facer both began their rounds at 7:20 a.m. and encountered the elements as they played the fourth, fifth and sixth holes.
“I think I probably saw a little bit of everything,” Facer said of the weather. “We had a two-hole series where, I don’t need to over-exaggerate it, but it was probably a steady wind of 15 miles per hour with gusts of up to 20 to 25. … There were some moments where it was as windy as I’ve ever seen it.”
The weather presented them with a mixed bag.
Anderson bogeyed the fourth hole — already among his least favorites on the course — while Facer dropped in a birdie on five. Anderson, however, recovered from his miscue and closed the round on a hot streak, notching birdies on 16 and 18 with an eagle on 17.
After his round, he kept things in perspective.
“In a two-day event, you can certainly lose it on the first day,” Anderson said. “You can’t win it.”
Anderson and Facer stood alone at the top of the leaderboard until Miller and Chris Davis (71) returned to begin a flurry of activity at the top of the chart. Along with Davis, Keenan and Facer, Daniel Patkunas, Nick Pinter and Thomas Heisner each produced a 1-under 71.
Meanwhile, a rare feat kept Tony Schaeffer in contention for Sunday’s win. He eagled the par fives on 13 and 17 en route to an even-par 72 on Saturday.
“Career accomplishment, two eagles in the same nine holes,” Schaeffer laughed. “Probably will never happen again, but I’ll take it. … It was a fun experience for it to happen, when I saw the putt go in on 17.”
Derek Meinhart and Tim Hoss Jr. — who have eight UI Open titles between them — will have to make up some ground on Sunday after both golfers fired rounds of 1-over 73.
Playing in the men’s division first flight, Joe Thompson wrapped up his round at 79 after two straight birdies. The way he finished his round put him in good spirits afterward.
“Like a lot of things, it’s good to be back doing what we normally are used to doing,” Thompson said. “Golf was the one sport throughout the pandemic that actually fared pretty well. … (Course director Mike Wallner) has done a great job of keeping it all going.”
Even-par 72 was good for the lead in both senior divisions at the tournament’s halfway mark. Brian McGill leads the senior division, while Mike McNeely was the leader in the super-senior class.