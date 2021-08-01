CHAMPAIGN — Tim Anderson was comfortable stepping away from college basketball after the coaching change at DePaul, with Dave Leitao out for a second time and former Lou Henson assistant Tony Stubblefield taking over the Blue Demons’ program.
Maybe for a year or two. Maybe forever.
Anderson had options away from coaching. The Chicago native could dive back into his business at Ground Zero Training and work the player development piece. Mostly, he was looking to devoting time to his community through a nonprofit organization, The Reign Project, that was created to help curb violence in Chicago.
“Violence I would kind of say is at an all-time high, but I kind of really think it’s the same,” Anderson said. “Social media just sheds a different light on it now. The violence where I’m from is ramping up. I’ve never, ever wanted to leave the hood, where I’m from. I always wanted to make the hood a better place.”
Then the opportunity to join Brad Underwood’s coaching staff at Illinois developed. It was too good to pass up. Anderson said he discussed it with his wife, who told him it was OK to be a bit selfish. To join up with the Illini for himself.
So Anderson’s day-to-day involvement with The Reign Project had to change. But not his commitment to it. He’s only a phone call away.
“That’s really, really something I want to continue to push for,” Anderson said. “You may not be able to change the whole structure, but if you can give people an opportunity and give them a different outlet, maybe they’ll try to do right. …For me, being integral and vocal in the community and creating job opportunities for the people in the neighborhood has been really near and dear to me.
“It’s a lot of different things that go into violence. People just don’t wake up thinking, ‘I’m going to do something bad today.’ It’s homelessness. It’s jobs. It’s lack of job training. Mental health. There’s so many different entities that go into it that people don’t really understand.”
Anderson is not quite a week into his Illinois coaching career, but he’s had an opportunity — with summer workouts in full swing — to get a firsthand feel for the program he considered a “great fit” when he first spoke with Underwood about the job.
The combination of Underwood’s pattern of winning from Stephen F. Austin to Oklahoma State and now Illinois — combined with the culture in place that turned the Illini into the most successful Big Ten team from a wins standpoint the past two seasons — made Champaign a destination for Anderson.
“I told my wife, ‘Just how Duke feels about their athletics, Illinois feels the same way,’” Anderson said. “It’s not going to be a walk in the park. It’s going to be hard, but it’s an opportunity I couldn’t pass. I don’t feel like this opportunity would have been awarded to me no other time. I feel like this was the best time and best timing of it. Especially where the program’s at. These guys are phenomenal.”
Anderson is part of a rebuilt coaching staff at Illinois. Gone are Orlando Antigua, Chin Coleman and Stephen Gentry.
In are Chester Frazier, Geoff Alexander and Anderson.
Anderson understood some people saw the Illini’s coaching staff turnover as concerning. He viewed it another way.
Success breeds opportunity. It’s the kind of opportunity he’s looking for as a coach.
“Chin, O and Gentry were able to go in what they feel like is the best situation or better situation for them,” Anderson said. “I feel like this is the best situation for me. I don’t want to leave here and be an assistant. I want to leave here and be a head coach. My next stop is not to be an assistant at Duke or Kentucky or North Carolina. Nowhere. I want to be here. I want to learn as much as possible. I want to win. I want to do my part. I want to go above and beyond for these kids.
“Of course, I want to be a head coach. That’s why most assistants do it, but I want to be in this moment where I’m here now and to learn as much as I can from Brad and the rest of these guys.”