WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Kevin Anderson’s quest to have another memorable run at Wimbledon continued on Wednesday.
In a good way.
The former Illini defeated Janko Tipsarevic 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-4 in his second-round match. Moments after Anderson’s win against Tipsarevic, Novak Djokovic also moved into the third round.
Djokovic beat Anderson in the 2018 final for his fourth Wimbledon title, and the pair could face each other in the semifinals of this year’s tournament. Djokovic, the top seed, beat Denis Kudla 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in his second-round match on Wednesday.
Anderson, the fourth seed, advances to face No. 26 Guido Pella of Brazil in the third round.
It was also a good day on Wednesday for another former Illini at Wimbledon. Rajeev Ram and his doubles partner, Joe Salisbury, defeated Radu Albot and Malek Jaziri 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in their first-round doubles match. Ram and Salisbury advance to play Matthew Ebden and Vasek Pospisil in the second round.