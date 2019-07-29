CHAMPAIGN — Josh Anderson was asked before he approached the tee box on the par-5 18th hole at Champaign Country Club if he wanted to know where he stood on the leaderboard.
The answer was yes, and from then on, Anderson knew he had to make at least a par to hold on for the victory.
Four shots later, Anderson found himself standing over a 2-1 / 2 foot putt. He stepped up and drained the putt for a par. And just like that, he could call himself a Twin City champion.
Anderson, a member at Urbana Country Club, finished at 4-over 218 to win the Twin City Tournament by one stroke over Richard Harrington, whose 2-under 69 in Sunday’s final round at Champaign Country Club was the best score of the entire two-day, 54-hole event, which began Saturday at Urbana Country Club.
Harrington, a 2012 St. Thomas More graduate, posted a 5-over 219. He finished second, one stroke ahead of a three-way tie for third featuring David Keenan, David Deschler and Jay Scott.
Fresh off a UI Open victory in June, Keenan fired the second-best score of the final round, a 1-under 70.
But it wasn’t enough on a weekend where Anderson persisted enough and grinded through enough shots to earn the title.
“I told my wife (after the round), that two-footer (for par on 18) that’s the most nervous I’ve been over a two-footer in a long, long time,” Anderson said of his first-ever Twin City win. “It’s been a few years since I won an event like this and it’s nice to be able to do it and get it done under pressure.”
Anderson, who qualified to play in next month’s Illinois State Mid-Amateur in Aurora, was playing alongside Scott and Jeremy Klein in the final round.
Klein led or was tied for the lead after both the first and second rounds before finishing with a 6-over 77 during his final 18 holes to place sixth.
“I was paying attention to what my group was doing, and I knew I was a couple up (on them) going into 17 and after 17,” Anderson said. “I’m glad I knew that par on 18 would get it done. When par’s going to do it, you make sure you don’t screw it up.”
Anderson said he was pleased to bounce back after a tough start in the first round at Urbana Country Club on Saturday.
He posted a 2-over 74 on his home course before the former St. Bonaventure golfer scratched out an even par 71 and 2-over 73 during the final two rounds at Champaign Country Club on Sunday.
“With Urbana being my home course, I was a little disappointed with my score over there,” Anderson said. “The wind was really harsh. It hadn’t blown in a month. I think that kind of threw guys off is when it’s blowing 20 miles an hour. It’s going to do things to the golf ball. It was hard to get adjusted to that.”
Harrington handled the conditions better than most.
After he was 4-over par for his first four holes on Saturday, Harrington had no choice but to take a somewhat aggressive approach the rest of the way. He followed up his 5-over 77 in the first round Saturday with 2-over 73 and 2-under 69 on Sunday.
On Saturday “I told myself, ‘Hey we’re either going to make a mockery of this week and come out here for no reason or you’re not going to quit,” Harrington said. “I told myself from that point on, ‘Don’t quit.’ I was able to piece it together the rest of the week.
“I did everything I could do. I putted my putt in on 18 and I knew I couldn’t do anything else. I had to watch them come in. The hardest part was trying to stay focused if I had to play in a playoff.”
Three groups ahead of Anderson, Harrington made a birdie on the par 5th 18th. He waited 30 or so minutes to see if Anderson might slip up.
It never happened.