CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood spoke with Tim Anderson four years ago.
When Underwood first got the Illinois coaching job.
The new Illini men’s basketball boss really only knew of Anderson at that point. That Anderson was known for player development within the business he established, Ground Zero Training. And that he was connected in Chicago after playing and coaching in the city.
Underwood went a different direction, of course, with his initial coaching staff at Illinois. Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman were hired and Jamall Walker retained. Then came the first staff shuffle, with Stephen Gentry hired as an assistant and Walker shifted to a staffer role.
Four years, two successful seasons and one Big Ten tournament title later, Underwood was in the market for three new assistants. Antigua and Coleman left for Kentucky. Gentry went back to Gonzaga.
The overhaul began, and Anderson was back on Underwood’s radar after spending four seasons at DePaul and becoming available after a coaching change from Dave Leitao to Tony Stubblefield.
“Tim and I built a relationship,” Underwood said. “We saw each other on the road. We became acquaintances. We played them a few years back. As we conversed, it just became very easy for me to make that choice.”
Anderson will officially start his tenure at Illinois on July 26. He’ll join new hire Chester Frazier and “obvious” choice for promotion Geoff Alexander on the revamped Illini coaching staff. It took time — just more than two months passed between the first exits and the new staff being finalized — but Underwood has his team.
“I think there’s three very important things in a program — staff, recruiting and scheduling,” Underwood said. “We all talk about a lot of those other things, but the importance of staff is vital for me. Obviously, we had transition. We had a great staff. Those guys were phenomenal in helping me build a program. They were instrumental.
“It’s something I take time with. I don’t rush. Geoff was the obvious (one). He was within our program. He’s loyal. His involvement on a day-to-day basis was much, much bigger than all of you know. I’ve had my eye on Chester for a long time. He’s been a rock star in this business at a very young age.”
Anderson was the final piece to the puzzle. Underwood stressed that Anderson’s player development background, involvement in youth basketball both as a high school coach and AAU director and time spent at several different levels of college basketball were important aspects in the hire.
That he’s from Chicago? Consider it a bonus. A potentially important bonus, but a bonus nonetheless.
“That’s a plus in my estimation,” Underwood said. “He’s got nationwide capabilities. He’s been instrumental in youth basketball and dealt with pros. I don’t want to pinpoint it as he’s a ‘Chicago guy.’ He’s much, much more than that. That’s probably the last reason he was hired was he is from Chicago.”
Consider former Illinois standout guard Kendall Gill sold on having a “Chicago guy” on staff for the Illini.
The Illinois roster might not be filled top to bottom with players from the state anymore, like it was when Gill starred with the Flyin’ Illini, but the 15-year NBA veteran still feels strongly about his alma mater keeping a connection to the Chicagoland area.
Underwood previously had that with Coleman. His predecessors did, too. Paris Parham was the connection for John Groce. Bruce Weber had Tracy Webster on his early Illinois staffs. Rob Judson worked for both Bill Self and Lon Kruger. And Lou Henson had Jimmy Collins.
“I’m glad he’s a Chicago guy, because that keeps ties with the Chicagoland public school system, and the private school system here,” Gill said of Anderson. “We’ve always got to keep our finger on the pulse to see what guys are coming out.
“If I’m Illinois, I always want to be in the conversation of any player that’s coming out of the Chicagoland area. Recruits may not pick us, but we’ve always got to be in the conversation. If we can get half of those guys, I think we’ll be OK.”