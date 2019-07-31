CHAMPAIGN — Illinois has had to contend with lingering offensive line depth issues throughout Lovie Smith's tenure as coach. The Illini's obvious priorities in recruiting the Class of 2020 have addressed just that.
Blaise Sparks became the third 2020 offensive lineman to commit to Illinois on Wednesday night. The unranked prospect out of North Fort Myers, Fla., chose the Illini over other offers from Akron, Florida Atlantic, Kent State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, South Florida, Southern Miss, Temple and Tulane.
@239Sneddon @LovieSmith @dwayne_mack @ParkerODell11 @fb_illini @SifuSullivan @Coach_BMcClain 🙌‼️ pic.twitter.com/i5mhYMa1SG— Blaise Sparks (@b_sparks70) July 31, 2019
Sparks is the seventh commit for Illinois in the Class of 2020. It's also clear the type of offensive linemen Smith and new offensive line coach Bob McClain prefer. Sparks checks in at 6-foot-7 and 301 pounds — well on the way to Big Ten size already — while fellow 2020 commits Phifer Griffin (6-6, 290) and Kevin Tyler (6-5, 295) have similar builds.
Wednesday's commitment from Sparks is also partly the product of Illinois' Grill on the Grove held Friday. The Illini snagged a commitment from four-star Georgia quarterback CJ Dixon along with Tyler out of their St. Louis pipeline following that recruiting event.
Illinois' 2020 class is rounded out its two earliest commitments. Four-star wide receiver Jadon Thompson and four-star running back Reggie Love got the class going in the spring.