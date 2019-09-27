CHAMPAIGN — Illinois volleyball is back at Huff Hall for Friday’s 7:30 p.m. Big Ten opener against No. 3 Nebraska. It’s the annual “Stuff Huff” event, and Illini fans are asked to ditch their orange gear for a “Blue Out” against the Cornhuskers. Last Saturday night’s Illinois-Nebraska football game was reason enough to try and avoid the orange/red color bleed in the Huff Hall stands.
Illinois fans should also feel rather anticipatory about the team’s return home. It’s the first match at Huff Hall in nearly a month, as the No. 20 Illini (5-4) spent the bulk of their nonconference schedule on the road.
Sometimes the schedule simply doesn’t allow for many pre-Big Ten home matches. Sometimes teams flat out refuse to make the trip. Guess how this year’s schedule filled out.
“I would like to have more home matches, but with the year we had last year, we had some people that weren’t willing to come to Champaign,” Illinois coach Chris Tamas said. “That’s OK. I don’t mind being on the road because I think (the players) need to learn how to be in those environments as well and learn how to create their own energy and create their own identity when it’s not as comfortable.”
The friendly confines of Huff Hall will be a bit more comfortable for Illinois. Facing Nebraska (8-1) after last year’s loss to the Cornhuskers in the Final Four might not be comfortable when it comes to opening Big Ten play against one of the top three teams in the country. Both teams lost a pair of All-Americans — Jordyn Poulter and Ali Bastianelli for the Illini and Mikaela Foecke and Kenzie Maloney for the Cornhuskers — but that doesn’t change the expected level of competition.
“You have to be at the top of your game to beat a team like that,” said Jacqueline Quade, Illinois’ senior outside hitter who was also an All-American in 2018. “So it’s really exciting for us as a team to see where we’re at and test ourselves against a good opponent.”
That was the theme of Illinois’ nonconference schedule. The Illini played seven NCAA tournament teams from a year ago, and, unlike in 2018, didn’t make it through unscathed. The adversity in dropping four straight matches to Washington, Colorado, Illinois State and Central Florida this month was an early test of Illinois’ mettle.
“It kind of forced us to figure some stuff out pretty early on, which I think, in the long run, will be a really big benefit for us as a team,” Quade said. “It forced us to have some of those tougher conversations earlier. Going into this weekend, we’ve worked on a lot of things, so I hope it goes well.”
The Illini had similar conversations last season when they lost three of four Big Ten matches after a 14-0 start to the year. Senior middle blocker Ashlyn Fleming said this year’s nonconference losses have provided learning moments for the Illini.
“This year we had the opportunity where it started earlier, so hopefully we can work through it earlier,” Fleming said. “We’ve had a breakthrough with each of the games and kept building on the identity we want to have as a team — especially starting with Marquette.”
Illinois wasn’t the only Big Ten team to take a loss (or more) in the nonconference portion of the schedule. The other regular juggernauts did, too. Nebraska dropped a home match to Stanford. So did Penn State, which also split with Pittsburgh last week. Minnesota lost to Florida State and Texas, and Wisconsin matched Illinois for losses with its four coming against Marquette, Baylor and Washington twice.
“Parity is at an all-time high in our sport,” Tamas said. “You’re just seeing competitive volleyball right now, which I think is great for the sport. Obviously, we don’t want to have that on our end on our record, but that’s a part of the game. There’s good coaches out there all over the place and good talent all over the place, and we need to do our best just to keep improving as the weeks go on.”
Entering Big Ten matches with a 5-4 record does give Illinois a narrower margin of error in conference play. The bare minimum for an NCAA tournament berth is a .500 record, so hitting at least that in the Big Ten, with a 20-game league slate set to unfold in the next two months, is also the bare minimum goal.
Tamas’ focus, of course, is also more precise.
“Our RPI right now in the unofficial tracker is pretty good,” he said. “I feel pretty good about how that worked out. I knew it would work out that way. The record thing is what it is. It’s one game at a time from here on out. The goal right now is to beat Nebraska on Friday, and once that’s over, the goal is to beat Iowa on Saturday.”