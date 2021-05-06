CHAMPAIGN — The coaching change rumored for weeks became official Thursday when Kentucky announced it was adding now former Illinois assistants Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman to John Calipari’s staff.
“Orlando and Chin have been instrumental in the building of this program from day one, and they deserve a lot of credit for the success that we’ve experienced," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said in an official statement. "They are dear friends who I’ll miss working alongside each day, and I am grateful for the impact they’ve had on my life, which is bigger than basketball. All the best to Coach O and Coach Chin from the Fighting Illini.”
It’s a return “home” of sorts for Antigua, who worked with Calipari at Kentucky for five seasons between 2009-14 after following him to Lexington, Ky., following one year at Memphis. Antigua was credited with helping recruit and then develop a bevy of talented big men for the Wildcats, who went 152-37, reached three Final Fours and won a national title in his five seasons with the program.
Antigua, who started his college coaching career at his alma mater Pittsburgh before starting to work for Calipari, left Kentucky to become head coach at South Florida ahead of the 2014-15 season. He spent three seasons with the Bulls before being dismissed in January 2017.
Coleman started his coaching career with the Mac Irvin Fire and spent time at the prep level as well before joining Tim Miles’ staff at Colorado State. Coleman followed Miles to Nebraska before making other stops at Bradley and UIC.
Antigua and Coleman have since spent the past four seasons at Illinois after being hired by Underwood after he got the job in March 2017. Both are considered top level recruiters and helped the Illini land players like Kofi Cockburn, Andre Curbelo, Ayo Dosunmu and Adam Miller. Their player development work saw Coleman help push Dosunmu into a first-team All-American in 2020-21 and Antigua do something similar as Cockburn went from Big Ten Freshman of the Year to a second-team All-American.