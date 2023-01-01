ST. JOSEPH — There's a chance Jim Cotter could've been present at Raymond James Stadium in a professional capacity for Illinois football's participation in Monday's ReliaQuest Bowl against Mississippi State.
The always-upbeat St. Joseph native covered coach Bret Bielema's Illini as a freelance writer for numerous local outlets prior to his unexpected death in August 2021 at the age of 55.
Even if that hadn't panned out, Jim very well might've sought a way to attend the matchup as fan.
"We've been to countless games at (Memorial Stadium), and for probably 20-some years we had season basketball tickets," said Susan Cotter, Jim's wife. "So we’ve always been pretty big Illini fans. I know if Jim was here with us today, he’d be totally excited to go to Tampa as well."
Susan and her three children are making sure the Cotter name is well-represented in Florida for Illinois' postseason game.
The quartet — Susan, daughter Elena and sons Austin and Caleb — left east central Illinois on Friday by car and arrived in Tampa on Saturday. They'll be in attendance for Monday's 11 a.m. kickoff at the home of the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"All four of us, numerous times over the last couple weeks we keep saying, 'We still can’t believe we’re doing this,'" Susan said. "We have always known that life is too short. We experienced it first-hand. And any time I can spend with my kids and make those memories is priceless."
Austin, a 2022 St. Joseph-Ogden graduate and current Parkland College freshman, was keeping a close eye on the Illini's bowl game situation after the program finished with an 8-4 regular-season record.
"I went to every home game this year," said Austin, a member of the Cobras' baseball team. "It was just exciting. Me and my friends were waking up every Saturday morning hoping to get a win. Seeing them win at home is really exciting."
When it was announced on Dec. 4 that Illinois had accepted an invitation to the ReliaQuest Bowl, Austin already had approached his mother with the idea of purchasing tickets for a postseason game.
"Austin read somewhere they were going to be in Nashville or Tampa. I said, 'OK, Nashville’s doable. We’ll see about Tampa,'" Susan said. "And it came down to (Tampa) being announced, and Austin said, 'I’ll put in for tickets.' I didn’t really think there’d be a shot in getting tickets."
Austin went through the Illini athletics website harboring the same thought.
"I didn’t even think we were going to get them, because they had to go through I Fund donors first," Austin said. "I got an email that said, 'Congrats, your ticket request has been confirmed.'"
"I had to tell him, 'OK, I guess we’re going to Tampa,'" Susan added. "We had kind of kicked around in the summer or late fall to take a trip between Christmas and New Year's, so I guess it was kind of fate."
The Cotters always have been a road-tripping family. Among their grander vacations was spending two weeks visiting multiple outdoor marvels to the west, such as Mount Rushmore, Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park.
With recent airline flight delay woes, Susan also wanted to ensure Caleb, a current SJ-O student, would be back home in time for the resumption of classes.
"We've driven to Disney, driven out West, driven to New York — so it’s nothing new," Susan said. "Kind of part of the adventure is getting there, getting back and spending the extra time together, and seeing things along the way you don’t get to see if you’re flying."
The Cotters made the relatively shorter trip south to St. Louis' Grant's Farm in August 2021, just a couple weeks before Jim's passing.
The thing about the Cotters' vacations, however, is that they typically come after a much lengthier planning period.
"This has been a very spur-of-the-moment trip. Sometimes that’s not always a bad thing, just hopping in the car and going," Susan said. "We’re all very much looking forward to getting away, and the warm temperatures after it’s been so cold here."
Austin has a positive outlook for what Illini support might look like in Tampa.
"There’s going to be a lot of Illinois fans, because we travel very well," Austin said. "Seeing this will be my first time seeing Illinois on the road. I think it’s going to be a great experience, and I just hope Illinois will win."