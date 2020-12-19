CHAMPAIGN — Owen Carney Jr. was part of the first Illinois football recruiting class to sign in the Lovie Smith era.
The senior defensive end knows what the program looked like upon inking that National Letter of Intent and enrolling early in 2017.
The Illini still were trying to regain their bearings after Tim Beckman’s firing amid accusations of player mistreatment. The program hadn’t been to a bowl game since 2014, and it hadn’t won more than three Big Ten games since 2010.
Carney witnessed change — positive change — during the past four seasons playing under Smith. And Carney believes that’s left Illinois in good shape to find a new head coach after Smith’s firing last Sunday.
“First thing, obviously, would be the facilities. Second thing would be the culture of the team,” Carney said about improvements he’s seen. “It changed dramatically since I was a freshman. I’m pretty sure you (in the media) know that, and you’ve never spent a day in the locker room.
“The whole aura, the whole climate, bringing different people in, shaking things up throughout the four or five years — they say if you leave a place better than when you came in at, you did a good job. And I truly believe that Coach Smith did that.”
Smith won’t be on the sideline, of course, when Illinois (2-5) likely closes its 2020 campaign at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Penn State (3-5).
And much of the chatter surrounding the Illini this week has nothing to do with their game versus the Nittany Lions. Instead, it’s about who athletic director Josh Whitman will select with his second football coaching hire.
Carney and fellow seniors Jake Hansen and Doug Kramer didn’t offer any suggestions when they addressed the media early this week. But they had plenty to say about what the new leader can look forward to in Champaign-Urbana.
“Illinois is a great market in the Big Ten,” said Carney, a consensus All-Big Ten second-team selection this year. “Anybody walking into this job is going to get a gold mine.”
The Illini appeared to turn a corner in 2019 when Smith guided the program to a Redbox Bowl appearance against California and finished with six wins for the first time since 2014. But a 2020 schedule heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic hearkened back to Smith’s first three seasons, in which Illinois posted records of 3-9, 2-10 and 4-8.
Kramer, a recent All-Big Ten honorable mention selection at center, still doesn’t see the Illini trending in the wrong direction.
“Whoever does end up coming here, I would just say there are people here who really do want to win, who take a lot of pride in playing for this school, who chose to come to this school and really love it,” said Kramer, who, along with Hansen, was part of the final pre-Smith recruiting class in 2016. “There’s a lot of guys on this team that are very hungry to win. We just need the right guy to take us there, and we’ll see who Josh Whitman brings in and move on from there.”
Kramer, Carney and Hansen all could play their final snaps with Illinois on Saturday. Each has the option to return in 2021, an opportunity extended by the NCAA in response to the pandemic. Kramer might not play at all, given he missed the second half of last week’s loss at Northwestern with an injury.
They didn’t rack up victories at the rate some other Big Ten teams did. They were saddled with some challenging defeats, not to mention Smith’s ouster.
But these difficulties haven’t caused them to sour on the state of Illinois football.
“I can’t say that I would trade it and want to go somewhere else or wish I played somewhere else,” said Hansen, an All-Big Ten second- and third-team linebacker this year by media and coaches’ votes, respectively. “I can honestly say I’ve enjoyed my time at Illinois.”