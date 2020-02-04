UIminn14
Buy Now

Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Illinois guards Andres Feliz, left, and Da'Monte Williams have helped the Illini stay in the Associated Press Top 25 poll for three straight weeks. Illinois checks in at No. 20 in this week's poll, which was released Monday.

 Robin Scholz
Listen to this article

News-Gazette college basketball writer Scott Richey is an Associated Press Top 25 voter for both men’s basketball and women’s basketball. Here’s how his latest polls compare with the real ones released Monday:

MEN’S BASKETBALL

The AP Top 25 poll

RK. TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.

1. Baylor (49) 19-1 1,608 1

2. Gonzaga (15) 23-1 1,567 2

3. Kansas (1) 18-3 1,472 3

4. San Diego State 23-0 1,447 4

5. Louisville 19-3 1,352 6

6. Dayton 20-2 1,271 7

7. Duke 18-3 1,242 9

8. Florida State 18-3 1,188 5

9. Maryland 17-4 999 15

10. Villanova 17-4 959 8

11. Auburn 19-2 926 17

12. Seton Hall 16-5 900 10

13. West Virginia 17-4 827 12

14. Oregon 18-5 758 11

15. Kentucky 16-5 660 13

16. Michigan State 16-6 624 14

17. Iowa 16-6 604 18

18. LSU 17-4 572 22

19. Butler 17-5 437 16

20. Illinois 16-6 373 19

21. Creighton 17-5 372 NR

22. Penn State 16-5 356 24

23. Arizona 15-6 164 NR

24. Colorado 17-5 134 20

25. Houston 17-5 81 21

Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 66, Marquette 31, Ohio State 19, Tulsa 19, Rhode Island 18, Northern Iowa 17, Wichita State 17, BYU 14, Rutgers 12, Stanford 7, Stephen F. Austin 3, Yale 1, Winthrop 1, Michigan 1, Virginia 1, Bowling Green 1.

Scott’s AP Top 25 poll

RK. TEAM PREV. NEXT GAME

1. Gonzaga 1 Thurs., vs. Loy. Marymount

2. Baylor 2 Sat., vs. Oklahoma State

3. San Diego State 3 Sat., at Air Force

4. Kansas 4 Sat., at TCU

5. Louisville 6 Wed., vs. Wake Forest

6. Duke 9 Tues., at Boston College

7. Dayton 10 Sat., vs. Saint Louis

8. Florida State 5 Sat., vs. Miami

9. Auburn 13 Tues., at Arkansas

10. Maryland 16 Tues., vs. Rutgers

11. Villanova 7 Wed., at Butler

12. Seton Hall 8 Wed., at Georgetown

13. Oregon 11 Sat., at Oregon State

14. Kentucky 12 Tues., vs. Mississippi State

15. West Virginia 14 Wed., vs. Iowa State

16. LSU 20 Wed., at Vanderbilt

17. Michigan State 15 Tues., vs. Penn State

18. Iowa 17 Wed., at Purdue

19. Illinois 18 Fri., vs. Maryland

20. Penn State 24 Tues., at Michigan State

21. Creighton NR Wed., at Providence

22. Butler 18 Wed., vs. Villanova

23. Colorado 21 Thurs., vs. California

24. Houston 22 Thurs., vs. Tulane

25. Rutgers 23 Tues., at Maryland

Scott’s breakdown: Will Wade, back this season after a suspension a year ago amidst allegations of recruiting violations, probably doesn’t mind that his LSU team is flying a bit under the radar this season. The Tigers should probably get more pub given they’ve won 10 straight games and lead the SEC by two games. Oh, and LSU legacy and former UCLA forward Shareef O’Neal just took an unofficial visit.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

The AP Top 25 poll

RK. TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.

1. South Carolina (26) 21-1 746 1

2. Baylor (3) 19-1 718 2

3. Oregon 19-2 673 3

4. UConn 19-1 662 4

5. Louisville (1) 21-1 641 5

6. Stanford 20-2 605 6

7. N.C. State 21-1 563 7

8. Mississippi State 19-3 533 9

9. Oregon State 18-4 505 10

10. UCLA 19-2 462 8

11. Gonzaga 22-1 437 12

12. Arizona 18-3 413 16

13. Maryland 17-4 371 17

14. DePaul 20-3 360 11

15. Kentucky 17-4 302 13

16. Texas A&M 18-4 291 15

17. Florida State 18-4 272 14

18. Indiana 17-5 194 20

19. Arizona State 16-6 182 19

20. Iowa 18-4 172 18

21. Northwestern 19-3 171 23

22. South Dakota 21-2 143 21

23. Tennessee 17-5 90 22

24. Missouri State 18-3 77 24

25. Arkansas 18-4 68 25

Others receiving votes: Princeton 48, TCU 25, LSU 13, Florida Gulf Coast 11, Stony Brook 2.

Scott’s AP Top 25 poll

RK. TEAM PREV. NEXT GAME

1. South Carolina 1 Thurs., at Arkansas

2. Baylor 2 Wed., vs. Kansas

3. Oregon 3 Fri., vs. Oregon

4. Louisville 4 Thurs., vs. Florida State

5. UConn 6 Fri., vs. Memphis

6. N.C. State 7 Thurs., at Virginia Tech

7. Stanford 8 Fri., vs. UCLA

8. UCLA 5 Fri., at Stanford

9. Gonzaga 10 Thurs., at Pacific

10. Mississippi State 11 Thurs., at Tennessee

11. Oregon State 12 Fri., vs. Arizona State

12. DePaul 9 Fri., at St. John’s

13. Arizona 17 Fri., at Oregon

14. Maryland 18 Thurs., at Indiana

15. Florida State 13 Thurs., at Louisville

16. Iowa 14 Thurs., vs. Nebraska

17. Kentucky 15 Thurs., vs. Alabama

18. Texas A&M 16 Sun., at Mississippi State

19. South Dakota 19 Sun., at North Dakota

20. Northwestern 21 Mon., vs. Michigan State

21. Arkansas 22 Thurs., vs. South Carolina

22. Tennessee 20 Thurs., vs. Mississippi State

23. Princeton 24 Fri., vs. Cornell

24. Stony Brook 25 Wed., at UMass-Lowell

25. Missouri State NR Fri., at Northern Iowa

Scott’s breakdown: South Carolina has staked its claim as the SEC’s best by crushing its conference opponents by an average of 25.9 points thanks to a seriously talented freshman class. Next week’s showdown with UConn will give the Gamecocks the stage to claim indisputable national dominance.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).