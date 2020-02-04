News-Gazette college basketball writer Scott Richey is an Associated Press Top 25 voter for both men’s basketball and women’s basketball. Here’s how his latest polls compare with the real ones released Monday:
MEN’S BASKETBALL
The AP Top 25 poll
RK. TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Baylor (49) 19-1 1,608 1
2. Gonzaga (15) 23-1 1,567 2
3. Kansas (1) 18-3 1,472 3
4. San Diego State 23-0 1,447 4
5. Louisville 19-3 1,352 6
6. Dayton 20-2 1,271 7
7. Duke 18-3 1,242 9
8. Florida State 18-3 1,188 5
9. Maryland 17-4 999 15
10. Villanova 17-4 959 8
11. Auburn 19-2 926 17
12. Seton Hall 16-5 900 10
13. West Virginia 17-4 827 12
14. Oregon 18-5 758 11
15. Kentucky 16-5 660 13
16. Michigan State 16-6 624 14
17. Iowa 16-6 604 18
18. LSU 17-4 572 22
19. Butler 17-5 437 16
20. Illinois 16-6 373 19
21. Creighton 17-5 372 NR
22. Penn State 16-5 356 24
23. Arizona 15-6 164 NR
24. Colorado 17-5 134 20
25. Houston 17-5 81 21
Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 66, Marquette 31, Ohio State 19, Tulsa 19, Rhode Island 18, Northern Iowa 17, Wichita State 17, BYU 14, Rutgers 12, Stanford 7, Stephen F. Austin 3, Yale 1, Winthrop 1, Michigan 1, Virginia 1, Bowling Green 1.
Scott’s AP Top 25 poll
RK. TEAM PREV. NEXT GAME
1. Gonzaga 1 Thurs., vs. Loy. Marymount
2. Baylor 2 Sat., vs. Oklahoma State
3. San Diego State 3 Sat., at Air Force
4. Kansas 4 Sat., at TCU
5. Louisville 6 Wed., vs. Wake Forest
6. Duke 9 Tues., at Boston College
7. Dayton 10 Sat., vs. Saint Louis
8. Florida State 5 Sat., vs. Miami
9. Auburn 13 Tues., at Arkansas
10. Maryland 16 Tues., vs. Rutgers
11. Villanova 7 Wed., at Butler
12. Seton Hall 8 Wed., at Georgetown
13. Oregon 11 Sat., at Oregon State
14. Kentucky 12 Tues., vs. Mississippi State
15. West Virginia 14 Wed., vs. Iowa State
16. LSU 20 Wed., at Vanderbilt
17. Michigan State 15 Tues., vs. Penn State
18. Iowa 17 Wed., at Purdue
19. Illinois 18 Fri., vs. Maryland
20. Penn State 24 Tues., at Michigan State
21. Creighton NR Wed., at Providence
22. Butler 18 Wed., vs. Villanova
23. Colorado 21 Thurs., vs. California
24. Houston 22 Thurs., vs. Tulane
25. Rutgers 23 Tues., at Maryland
Scott’s breakdown: Will Wade, back this season after a suspension a year ago amidst allegations of recruiting violations, probably doesn’t mind that his LSU team is flying a bit under the radar this season. The Tigers should probably get more pub given they’ve won 10 straight games and lead the SEC by two games. Oh, and LSU legacy and former UCLA forward Shareef O’Neal just took an unofficial visit.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
The AP Top 25 poll
RK. TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. South Carolina (26) 21-1 746 1
2. Baylor (3) 19-1 718 2
3. Oregon 19-2 673 3
4. UConn 19-1 662 4
5. Louisville (1) 21-1 641 5
6. Stanford 20-2 605 6
7. N.C. State 21-1 563 7
8. Mississippi State 19-3 533 9
9. Oregon State 18-4 505 10
10. UCLA 19-2 462 8
11. Gonzaga 22-1 437 12
12. Arizona 18-3 413 16
13. Maryland 17-4 371 17
14. DePaul 20-3 360 11
15. Kentucky 17-4 302 13
16. Texas A&M 18-4 291 15
17. Florida State 18-4 272 14
18. Indiana 17-5 194 20
19. Arizona State 16-6 182 19
20. Iowa 18-4 172 18
21. Northwestern 19-3 171 23
22. South Dakota 21-2 143 21
23. Tennessee 17-5 90 22
24. Missouri State 18-3 77 24
25. Arkansas 18-4 68 25
Others receiving votes: Princeton 48, TCU 25, LSU 13, Florida Gulf Coast 11, Stony Brook 2.
Scott’s AP Top 25 poll
RK. TEAM PREV. NEXT GAME
1. South Carolina 1 Thurs., at Arkansas
2. Baylor 2 Wed., vs. Kansas
3. Oregon 3 Fri., vs. Oregon
4. Louisville 4 Thurs., vs. Florida State
5. UConn 6 Fri., vs. Memphis
6. N.C. State 7 Thurs., at Virginia Tech
7. Stanford 8 Fri., vs. UCLA
8. UCLA 5 Fri., at Stanford
9. Gonzaga 10 Thurs., at Pacific
10. Mississippi State 11 Thurs., at Tennessee
11. Oregon State 12 Fri., vs. Arizona State
12. DePaul 9 Fri., at St. John’s
13. Arizona 17 Fri., at Oregon
14. Maryland 18 Thurs., at Indiana
15. Florida State 13 Thurs., at Louisville
16. Iowa 14 Thurs., vs. Nebraska
17. Kentucky 15 Thurs., vs. Alabama
18. Texas A&M 16 Sun., at Mississippi State
19. South Dakota 19 Sun., at North Dakota
20. Northwestern 21 Mon., vs. Michigan State
21. Arkansas 22 Thurs., vs. South Carolina
22. Tennessee 20 Thurs., vs. Mississippi State
23. Princeton 24 Fri., vs. Cornell
24. Stony Brook 25 Wed., at UMass-Lowell
25. Missouri State NR Fri., at Northern Iowa
Scott’s breakdown: South Carolina has staked its claim as the SEC’s best by crushing its conference opponents by an average of 25.9 points thanks to a seriously talented freshman class. Next week’s showdown with UConn will give the Gamecocks the stage to claim indisputable national dominance.