Illinois received a vote in this week’s AP Top 25, but it didn’t come from hometown writer Bob Asmussen.

Asmussen, a member of the AP voting panel for years, said “if the Illini beat the Hawkeyes in Iowa City on Nov. 23, they will have a strong chance to be on my ballot. I currently have no four-loss teams in my Top 25.”

The voter who listed Illinois on his ballot - at No 25: Michael Vega of the Boston Globe.

Here’s how Asmussen voted:

1. LSU

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Alabama

5. Georgia

6. Oregon

7. Utah

8. Oklahoma

9. Minnesota

10. Baylor

11. Penn State

12. Auburn

13. Florida

14. Michigan

15. Cincinnati

17. Notre Dame

17. Wisconsin

18. Boise State

19. Memphis

20. SMU

21. Indiana

22. Texas

23. Navy

24. Iowa

25. Louisiana Tech

The AP poll

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pv

1. LSU (54) 9-0 1542 1

2. Ohio St. (5) 9-0 1480 3

3. Clemson (3) 10-0 1441 4

4. Alabama 8-1 1312 2

5. Georgia 8-1 1267 6

6. Oregon 8-1 1224 7

7. Minnesota 9-0 1164 13

8. Utah 8-1 1099 8

9. Penn St. 8-1 1003 5

10. Oklahoma 8-1 1000 9

11. Florida 8-2 934 10

12. Baylor 9-0 932 11

13. Auburn 7-2 871 12

14. Michigan 7-2 744 14

15. Wisconsin 7-2 657 16

16. Notre Dame 7-2 593 15

17. Cincinnati 8-1 567 17

18. Memphis 8-1 510 19

19. Boise St. 8-1 371 21

20. SMU 9-1 346 23

21. Navy 7-1 228 25

22. Texas 6-3 199 NR

23. Iowa 6-3 197 18

24. Indiana 7-2 108 NR

25. Oklahoma St. 6-3 77 NR

Others receiving votes: Appalachian St. 73, Kansas St. 67, Texas A&M 42, Wake Forest 38, Louisiana Tech 25, Virginia 12, San Diego St. 7, Iowa St. 4, Virginia Tech 4, Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2, UCF 2, Air Force 2, North Dakota St. 1, Southern Cal 1, Illinois 1.M

