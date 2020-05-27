What’s your outlook for the team in 2020?
Jacob Butler, Dallas Sisk and Derek Tuttle were all seniors that graduated. They were kind of the core members of the team. And then the three other players that got (varsity) time were Alex Kuhns, Brayden Kauffman and Aaron Seegmiller. Alex will be a junior, and he probably has the most experience on the team. His role last year is going to be different than this year. I really look for Alex to be that guy this year, so step up and be the leader and lead some of the younger kids. Aaron Seegmiller, he averaged 45.8 (strokes per nine holes) last year, which was third on our team as a freshman. Left-handed freshman, good athlete, hits the ball a long ways. Brayden Kauffman averaged 47.8 last year as a freshman. He too hits the ball straight, keeps the ball in play. Both great kids to have on the team, are willing to listen, willing to learn and have a love for the game.
What is it like trying to prepare kids from two relatively small schools for Class 2A postseason competition?
It’s quite a bit of a challenge. It kind of deflates you a little bit, but we did step up and sent two guys (Tuttle and Kuhns) to sectionals in 2A. That’s a little bit of a feather in the team’s cap. The last two years we kind of got hit with that, which is unfortunate for our seniors, that their junior and senior year they had to compete against bigger schools.
What has it been like overseeing a cooperative between two groups that are normally rivals?
It’s true. With other sports it’s, “I’m going to beat Arthur.” With this co-op, it’s nice having them come together. If you saw our team out and things like that, you wouldn’t know that we were a co-op team. The kids all get along. When we came together, it was one cohesive unit. And it kind of spreads the game of golf, with some kids nowadays that golf is not their first priority. It’s certainly not as popular as it used to be, and as a coach you want to spread that and keep the game of golf alive.
What’ll it mean to get back on the course with these kids, whenever you’re able to do so?
It’ll be great, and it is still uncertain. Who knows what the state or the schools will say, and it may look different. Practices may look different. Matches may look different. But at the end of the day, I think if we’re out there golfing, the kids will feel comfortable once the ball is teed up. Golf stays the same, we’re just going to have to adjust with the new rules. Everybody will. We’ll just have to adapt. But certainly hopeful that the season will go on, golf being non-contact and things like that. We certainly have a better chance than football and basketball and things like that of starting up normally, but there still may be some restrictions. But we’ll work through them and figure it out.