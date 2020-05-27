ARCOLA — Lauren Hamilton is unlikely to square off against her alma mater during the 2020 Arcola volleyball season.
The Purple Riders don’t typically schedule Unity, from which Hamilton graduated in 2015.
Doesn’t mean the 23-year-old daughter of longtime Rockets football coach/athletic director Scott Hamilton can’t ponder the possibility.
“If that were to happen, it’d definitely be pretty special to me,” Lauren Hamilton said. “Unity’s head volleyball coach (Kylie McCulley) has been a great help to me, so that would be kind of cool to play against her if we were able.”
Of course, that isn’t Hamilton’s primary concern these days. Instead, it’s trying to forge relationships with her new Arcola athletes during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which prevents Hamilton and the Purple Riders from working together directly.
Hamilton was hired in April to take over for Jill Hohlbauch, who stepped aside after three campaigns in charge at Arcola.
It seemed the perfect time, in Hamilton’s eyes, to expand her responsibilities after finishing her first season as Arcola’s seventh-grade volleyball coach.
“Coaching has always been something that I’ve been wanting to do, just watching my dad be successful,” Hamilton said. “I knew ever since I was little, ‘Well, I’m going to coach and teach and live that life.’”
Also a sixth-grade teacher in the Arcola school district, Hamilton might have the best possible setup for a first-year volleyball leader to take on.
The Purple Riders struggled to a 7-19 record last year but return almost all but three outgoing seniors. Six juniors were on the 2019 roster, paced by reigning News-Gazette All-Area honorable-mention selection Hallee Gauna and setter Elizabeth Budd, and a sophomore-freshman group led by multi-sport Class of 2022 middle hitter Arianna Warren.
“I have a really positive mindset,” Hamilton said. “Me and my assistant coach were watching a ton of film from last year, and we see so much potential from the girls. Unfortunately, with the circumstances we’re under, we’re not able to be in the gym right now putting in work.”
That hasn’t stopped Hamilton and assistants Katy Whisman and Rose Hopkins from making sure coaches and players are connected before IHSA officials decide statewide volleyball practices can resume.
“I loved the energy that they had (in a Google Hangouts meeting),” said Gauna, a middle hitter. “They were so positive, and they expect so much from us. They have high expectations, and I’m really grateful for that.”
The vibes Gauna picked up from initial interactions with Hamilton and her staff offer a contrast to what Gauna said she and her teammates went through in the previous season.
“(We’ll) have a more positive attitude,” Gauna said. “Last season, there was a lot of negativity. ... There was just a lot of bad energy going around. With the new coaching staff and everyone being so close, I feel we’ll have very good, positive energy, which hopefully will result in more wins.”
Hamilton quickly was inspired in her first year roaming the junior high sidelines, recognizing if she could gain a high school varsity coaching role that she could affect the Purple Riders for seasons to come.
“Part of the reason for wanting the varsity coach position was I saw the seventh- and the eighth-grade potential, and I was kind of amazed,” Hamilton said. “I was asking myself, ‘How can I do more? How can I help build this program? How can they reach this potential they deserve to be at?’”
Gauna does harbor concern over the current lack of in-person interaction between Arcola’s coaches and athletes, caused by the ongoing pandemic.
“Over the summer is when we build the connection as a team,” Gauna said. “It’s going to be a struggle if we can’t get into the gym until the fall to build up that connection and build that trust. You have to have trust with your coaches.”
Even so, the strides Hamilton is taking to compensate for in-person time lost are striking a chord with Gauna.
“The communication is going to be so much better than it has been in the past,” Gauna said. “We’re all very scrappy when we communicate very well.”
Hamilton knew of that through limited viewing of the Purple Riders’ 2019 matches, as well as chatting with some of her seventh-graders who are related to members of last year’s Arcola High squad.
She’s getting an even better sense of it now. And, in her mind, there’s no point in worrying about matters beyond the team itself.
“I’m just really trying to keep a positive mindset and hope for the best,” Hamilton said. “I’m seeing a lot of participation from the girls. It eases a lot of my worries they’re doing the best they can, and once we’re able to get together and get in the gym we will.”