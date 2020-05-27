ARIANNA WARREN
Class of 2022, volleyball
She is most looking forward to ... to see how a whole new set of coaches work with us as a team and build that connection with the team. I am looking forward to creating more bonds with the team.
In her time at Arcola ... it’s been an honor and a privilege to represent Arcola through athletics. Sports are a passion of mine, and Arcola is a great program to play for.
The ongoing pandemic ... has made me more determined to come back stronger than ever, and I am very excited to get back on the court.
BEAU EDWARDS
Class of 2022, football
He is most looking forward to ... building on what we learned last season and competing at the top of our conference. We may have lost a lot, but we have a lot of drive and will to win.
In his time at Arcola ... my family has a history with Arcola, and it means a lot to be a Purple Rider and to continue the Purple Rider tradition in our family.
The ongoing pandemic ... really hasn’t changed my outlook (on sports), but I’m just looking forward to our state opening back up and getting back to team sports in the near future.
ALEX KUHNS
Class of 2022, boys’ golf
He is most looking forward to ... the upcoming season because I’m now in a leadership role on the team. We had three varsity starters last year graduate, and it will be difficult to find success without them.
In his time at Arcola ... there is no school I’d rather play sports for. Arcola is a town of great, hardworking people, and sports brings the community together.
The ongoing pandemic ... has made practicing difficult. When golf courses were completely shut down, I drove all the way to Indiana just to play a round of golf.