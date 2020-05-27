What are some of your main takeaways from last season’s run to the Class 1A quarterfinals?
We don’t really return that many players from our previous season, but I know the ones that we do have, I think we’re ready to build off it. I know we have a lot of up-and-coming underclassmen who I think are ready to take the next step and be a varsity player. I think we’re all ready and hoping we have a season.
What did you learn from working with the team’s large Class of 2020?
Definitely leadership. We had a ton of good leadership with that senior class, and I would say they really showed me and some of the juniors how to lead.
What did it mean to you to be named a team captain for this upcoming season?
It means a lot, being from a town with so much tradition and everything. To be a part of that and to be a team captain of the Arcola Purple Riders, it means a lot.
Does the current suspension of summer contact days cause you any concern?
Yeah, it worries me a little bit just because we have so many freshmen that are going to have to play varsity, and we have a lot of seniors who didn’t play varsity last year. This would’ve been the time for them to get prepared and ready for the season, and I don’t know if we’re really going to have that this year.
What are your expectations for the 2020 season?
Our potential is high. With this group, we’re all really tight and I think if we all have the same mindset we can do anything.
What’s your favorite moment from your first three seasons with Arcola football?
Something I will never forget would be last year during the playoffs (in a second-round win over Greenfield/Northwestern), when I had that touchdown catch. That touchdown really gave the team a spark of energy, and I think we all really needed it. After that we really kicked it into high gear, and everything started to click.