Kacee Moore
Arcola football player Kacee Moore lines up during the Purple Riders’ 2019 game against rival Tuscola.

 Provided
What are some of your main takeaways from last season’s run to the Class 1A quarterfinals?

We don’t really return that many players from our previous season, but I know the ones that we do have, I think we’re ready to build off it. I know we have a lot of up-and-coming underclassmen who I think are ready to take the next step and be a varsity player. I think we’re all ready and hoping we have a season.

What did you learn from working with the team’s large Class of 2020?

Definitely leadership. We had a ton of good leadership with that senior class, and I would say they really showed me and some of the juniors how to lead.

What did it mean to you to be named a team captain for this upcoming season?

It means a lot, being from a town with so much tradition and everything. To be a part of that and to be a team captain of the Arcola Purple Riders, it means a lot.

Does the current suspension of summer contact days cause you any concern?

Yeah, it worries me a little bit just because we have so many freshmen that are going to have to play varsity, and we have a lot of seniors who didn’t play varsity last year. This would’ve been the time for them to get prepared and ready for the season, and I don’t know if we’re really going to have that this year.

What are your expectations for the 2020 season?

Our potential is high. With this group, we’re all really tight and I think if we all have the same mindset we can do anything.

What’s your favorite moment from your first three seasons with Arcola football?

Something I will never forget would be last year during the playoffs (in a second-round win over Greenfield/Northwestern), when I had that touchdown catch. That touchdown really gave the team a spark of energy, and I think we all really needed it. After that we really kicked it into high gear, and everything started to click.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.media, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

