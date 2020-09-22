SAVOY — Out-of-area athletes and teams grabbed most of the leading honors at Monday’s Illini Prairie Conference girls’ golf tournament, including the individual victory and top five spots on that leaderboard, as well as the team win.
That didn’t stop coaches like St. Thomas More’s Alan Dodds and Monticello’s Andrew Turner from finding positives within the competition at the University of Illinois Blue Course.
Dodds’ Sabers recorded a season-best 351 cumulative total to rank second behind Bloomington Central Catholic’s 317, and junior Brooke Erhard carded an 8-over 80 to finish in sixth place and receive all-conference status.
“We knew (BCC) would be very difficult to beat,” Dodds said. “I felt like teams two through five were pretty closely grouped. ... It was a really successful day for us.”
Erhard played with an especially challenging foursome that featured Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central’s Elaine Grant (first, 68), Pontiac’s Dani Grace Schrock (second, 74) and BCC’s Katie Steinman (fourth, 77). Erhard’s three foes wound up inside Class 1A’s top 15 last year, and Schrock won the 2018 individual 1A state crown.
“It was very important for her to play with girls that are that good,” Dodds said. “She more than held her own.”
STM’s top four was rounded out by senior Mia Kirby (tied for 12th, 88), senior Tessa Tomaso (tied for 15th, 89) and sophomore Cameron Endsley (tied for 20th, 94). Endsley’s mark was a personal best for the Sabers’ typical No. 6 golfer.
“It was probably a little bit of a surprise,” Dodds said. “She’s improved tremendously from last year, but last year she was new to the sport. ... I’m ecstatic for her.”
Prairie Central squeezed past Monticello for the No. 3 team spot, with the Hawks shooting 370 to the Sages’ 371. Senior Katelind Winterland’s 88 (tied for 12th), sophomore Ella Compton’s 89 (tied for 15th) and senior Lyndie Shumaker’s 94 (tied for 20th) led Prairie Central.
Monticello, however, claimed an all-conference player in senior Ashley Long, who grabbed eighth place with an 85. Senior Claire Webber’s 88 that tied her for 12th also loomed large for the Sages as they held off Pontiac by 4 strokes.
“Especially with four players, they don’t get to have a bad score,” said Turner, referencing the size of his girls’ roster. “I’m very proud of those girls. They do realize they rely on each other — if one of them’s not there, they can’t play (for a team score).”
This was the biggest stage to date on which Long, Monticello’s clear-cut No. 1 this year, had the chance to be the Sages’ leading scorer.
“She admitted she had some nerves she was battling early,” Turner said. “She settled down and did just fine. ... Overall she was happy and content with her day.”
St. Joseph-Ogden’s Taylor Hug was the Spartans’ lone golfer at the tournament, and she recorded a 108 to place 30th.