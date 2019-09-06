Listen to this article

Boys

RUNNER, SCHOOL TIME

Kraatz, Uni High 15:39

Lu. Sokolowski, Monticello 15:40

Baysore, Monticello 15:41

Hall, AL/AH 15:43

Manolakes, Centennial 15:57

Lalwani, Uni High 16:09

Dixon, Monticello 16:20

Dolac, Uni High 16:36

Tang, Uni High 16:37

Beckmier, AL/AH 16:47

Jo. Wenke, Monticello 17:01

B. Olaivar, Centennial 17:03

Ramkumar, Uni High 17:07

Laufenberg, Uni High 17:09

Geissler, Centennial 17:25

Gosset, Rantoul 17:30

G. Olivar, Centennial 17:33

Green, AL/AH 17:35

Oakley, Danville 17:38

Surprenant, Danville 17:43

Miller, Monticello 17:44

Mitchell, Monticello 17:44

Gargya, Uni High 18:02

Ashbrook, Uni High 18:03

Derby, Monticello 18:09

L. Adcock, AL/AH 18:14

Hendrickson, AL/AH 18:25

Grambert, Monticello 18:26

Mok-Chih, Uni High 18:28

Yentes, Centennial 18:28

Rushing, Uni High 18:29

Hendron, Centennial 18:46

Burleson, Danville 18:47

Day, Tuscola 18:55

Beuschlein, Centennial 19:04

Herrera, Uni High 19:07

Enjambre, Danville 19:08

Wallace, Tuscola 19:09

Compton, Danville 19:11

Miller, AL/AH 19:19

Armas, Uni High 19:24

Sikorski. Monticello 19:24

J. Adcock, AL/AH 19:25

Thompson, Danville 19:33

Gordon, Armstrong-Potomac 19:38

Herbert, Centennial 19:49

M. Gudauskas, Armstrong-Potomac 19:51

Carr, Uni High 19:59

Dominique, Rantoul 20:01

Phillips, Uni High 20:13

Patel, Rantoul 20:16

Miller, Uni High 20:21

Rabb, Armstrong-Potomac 20:25

Rice, Centennial 20:32

Nolan, Tuscola 20:33

Kalk, Bement 20:38

Goulding, Armstrong-Potomac 20:39

Murphy, Monticello 20:50

Elston, Monticello 20:57

Woods, Tuscola 21:03

Cloninger, Rantoul 21:27

Robinson, Monticello 21:32

Li. Sokolowski, Monticello 21:36

Brewer, Oakwood/Salt Fork 21:37

Sun, Uni High 21:43

Quick, Bement 21:45

Allen, Danville 21:50

Ja. Wilkin, Monticello 22:01

Mattingly, Tuscola 22:07

Pacunas, Rantoul 22:22

A. Newman, Rantoul 22:31

Edmunds, AL/AH 22:32

Kietzman, Monticello 22:32

Campbell, Tuscola 22:50

Singh, Uni High 23:36

J. Newman, Rantoul 23:47

Song, Uni High 24:10

Bailey, Monticello 24:11

Tucker, Oakwood/Salt Fork 24:11

Haste, Tuscola 24:33

Bodony, Uni High 24:36

Li, Uni High 24:43

Kim, Uni High 24:45

Hanson, Rantoul 24:47

Hernandez, Rantoul 25:15

Hudson, Armstrong-Potomac 25:19

D. Gudauskas, Armstrong-Potomac 25:25

Girls

RUNNER, TEAM TIME

Bruhn, Monticello 18:19

Ahmari, Uni High 18:37

Sims, Mahomet-Seymour 18:41

Koon, Monticello 19:02

Powell, Mahomet-Seymour 19:29

Brown, Monticello 19:49

Welter, Monticello 19:49

Smith, Uni High 19:55

Choi, Uni High 20:15

Miller, Monticello 20:18

Kaplan-Hartnett, Uni High 20:19

Scott, Mahomet-Seymour 20:20

Van der Donk, Uni High 20:35

Hu, Uni High 20:38

Murphy, Monticello 20:41

Bunting, Mahomet-Seymour 20:45

G. Talbert, Monticello 20:47

Bednar, Mahomet-Seymour 20:50

King, Mahomet-Seymour 20:51

Kallembach, Monticello 21:01

Minor, Uni High 21:18

Rudolph, Monticello 21:21

Ruzich, Mahomet-Seymour 21:21

Davis, Oakwood/Salt Fork 21:27

Allen, Mahomet-Seymour 21:37

Jansen, Mahomet-Seymour 22:08

Tabeling, Tuscola 22:10

Sowinski, Monticello 22:18

Russell, Oakwood/Salt Fork 22:40

Keenan, Uni High 22:42

Rauther, Uni High 22:45

R. Talbert, Monticello 22:53

Fain, Monticello 23:04

Edwards, AL/AH 23:06

Tolman-Bronski, Uni High 23:06

Parker, Danville 23:13

Hoganson, Uni High 23:44

Kim, Uni High 23:45

Steffes, Monticello 23:48

Rosenberg, Centennial 23:50

Stroisch, Bement 23:55

Ramrattan, Uni High 24:00

Morris, Oakwood/Salt Fork 24:03

Potter, Centennial 24:05

Stilger, Centennial 24:14

Crozier, Armstrong-Potomac 24:18

Walters, Mahomet-Seymour 24:25

Christensen, Mahomet-Seymour 24:35

Mesplay, Monticello 24:49

Wood, Uni High 24:54

Fritz, Oakwood/Salt Fork 24:56

Hofbauer, Mahomet-Seymour 24:57

Trilling-Hansen, Uni High 24:59

Stahler, Tuscola 25:04

Parrott, Mahomet-Seymour 25:09

Scheele, Mahomet-Seymour 25:27

Hornaday, Tuscola 26:02

To, Uni High 26:09

Du, Centennial 26:27

Patnam, Uni High 26:29

Ebel, Uni High 26:31

Daugherty, Tuscola 26:43

Herschberger, Tuscola 27:19

Heckler, Tuscola 27:28

Fugate, Oakwood/Salt Fork 27:31

Lemay, Tuscola 27:34

Greer, Uni High 27:45

Koslofsky, Uni High 27:55

Kessler, Rantoul 28:09

Schimansky, Bement 29:50

Note: Individuals not updated and teams not represented are those whose coaches did not submit information. Questions? Email Bob Jones at bjones@news-gazette.media.