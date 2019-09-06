Boys
RUNNER, SCHOOL TIME
Kraatz, Uni High 15:39
Lu. Sokolowski, Monticello 15:40
Baysore, Monticello 15:41
Hall, AL/AH 15:43
Manolakes, Centennial 15:57
Lalwani, Uni High 16:09
Dixon, Monticello 16:20
Dolac, Uni High 16:36
Tang, Uni High 16:37
Beckmier, AL/AH 16:47
Jo. Wenke, Monticello 17:01
B. Olaivar, Centennial 17:03
Ramkumar, Uni High 17:07
Laufenberg, Uni High 17:09
Geissler, Centennial 17:25
Gosset, Rantoul 17:30
G. Olivar, Centennial 17:33
Green, AL/AH 17:35
Oakley, Danville 17:38
Surprenant, Danville 17:43
Miller, Monticello 17:44
Mitchell, Monticello 17:44
Gargya, Uni High 18:02
Ashbrook, Uni High 18:03
Derby, Monticello 18:09
L. Adcock, AL/AH 18:14
Hendrickson, AL/AH 18:25
Grambert, Monticello 18:26
Mok-Chih, Uni High 18:28
Yentes, Centennial 18:28
Rushing, Uni High 18:29
Hendron, Centennial 18:46
Burleson, Danville 18:47
Day, Tuscola 18:55
Beuschlein, Centennial 19:04
Herrera, Uni High 19:07
Enjambre, Danville 19:08
Wallace, Tuscola 19:09
Compton, Danville 19:11
Miller, AL/AH 19:19
Armas, Uni High 19:24
Sikorski. Monticello 19:24
J. Adcock, AL/AH 19:25
Thompson, Danville 19:33
Gordon, Armstrong-Potomac 19:38
Herbert, Centennial 19:49
M. Gudauskas, Armstrong-Potomac 19:51
Carr, Uni High 19:59
Dominique, Rantoul 20:01
Phillips, Uni High 20:13
Patel, Rantoul 20:16
Miller, Uni High 20:21
Rabb, Armstrong-Potomac 20:25
Rice, Centennial 20:32
Nolan, Tuscola 20:33
Kalk, Bement 20:38
Goulding, Armstrong-Potomac 20:39
Murphy, Monticello 20:50
Elston, Monticello 20:57
Woods, Tuscola 21:03
Cloninger, Rantoul 21:27
Robinson, Monticello 21:32
Li. Sokolowski, Monticello 21:36
Brewer, Oakwood/Salt Fork 21:37
Sun, Uni High 21:43
Quick, Bement 21:45
Allen, Danville 21:50
Ja. Wilkin, Monticello 22:01
Mattingly, Tuscola 22:07
Pacunas, Rantoul 22:22
A. Newman, Rantoul 22:31
Edmunds, AL/AH 22:32
Kietzman, Monticello 22:32
Campbell, Tuscola 22:50
Singh, Uni High 23:36
J. Newman, Rantoul 23:47
Song, Uni High 24:10
Bailey, Monticello 24:11
Tucker, Oakwood/Salt Fork 24:11
Haste, Tuscola 24:33
Bodony, Uni High 24:36
Li, Uni High 24:43
Kim, Uni High 24:45
Hanson, Rantoul 24:47
Hernandez, Rantoul 25:15
Hudson, Armstrong-Potomac 25:19
D. Gudauskas, Armstrong-Potomac 25:25
Girls
RUNNER, TEAM TIME
Bruhn, Monticello 18:19
Ahmari, Uni High 18:37
Sims, Mahomet-Seymour 18:41
Koon, Monticello 19:02
Powell, Mahomet-Seymour 19:29
Brown, Monticello 19:49
Welter, Monticello 19:49
Smith, Uni High 19:55
Choi, Uni High 20:15
Miller, Monticello 20:18
Kaplan-Hartnett, Uni High 20:19
Scott, Mahomet-Seymour 20:20
Van der Donk, Uni High 20:35
Hu, Uni High 20:38
Murphy, Monticello 20:41
Bunting, Mahomet-Seymour 20:45
G. Talbert, Monticello 20:47
Bednar, Mahomet-Seymour 20:50
King, Mahomet-Seymour 20:51
Kallembach, Monticello 21:01
Minor, Uni High 21:18
Rudolph, Monticello 21:21
Ruzich, Mahomet-Seymour 21:21
Davis, Oakwood/Salt Fork 21:27
Allen, Mahomet-Seymour 21:37
Jansen, Mahomet-Seymour 22:08
Tabeling, Tuscola 22:10
Sowinski, Monticello 22:18
Russell, Oakwood/Salt Fork 22:40
Keenan, Uni High 22:42
Rauther, Uni High 22:45
R. Talbert, Monticello 22:53
Fain, Monticello 23:04
Edwards, AL/AH 23:06
Tolman-Bronski, Uni High 23:06
Parker, Danville 23:13
Hoganson, Uni High 23:44
Kim, Uni High 23:45
Steffes, Monticello 23:48
Rosenberg, Centennial 23:50
Stroisch, Bement 23:55
Ramrattan, Uni High 24:00
Morris, Oakwood/Salt Fork 24:03
Potter, Centennial 24:05
Stilger, Centennial 24:14
Crozier, Armstrong-Potomac 24:18
Walters, Mahomet-Seymour 24:25
Christensen, Mahomet-Seymour 24:35
Mesplay, Monticello 24:49
Wood, Uni High 24:54
Fritz, Oakwood/Salt Fork 24:56
Hofbauer, Mahomet-Seymour 24:57
Trilling-Hansen, Uni High 24:59
Stahler, Tuscola 25:04
Parrott, Mahomet-Seymour 25:09
Scheele, Mahomet-Seymour 25:27
Hornaday, Tuscola 26:02
To, Uni High 26:09
Du, Centennial 26:27
Patnam, Uni High 26:29
Ebel, Uni High 26:31
Daugherty, Tuscola 26:43
Herschberger, Tuscola 27:19
Heckler, Tuscola 27:28
Fugate, Oakwood/Salt Fork 27:31
Lemay, Tuscola 27:34
Greer, Uni High 27:45
Koslofsky, Uni High 27:55
Kessler, Rantoul 28:09
Schimansky, Bement 29:50
Note: Individuals not updated and teams not represented are those whose coaches did not submit information. Questions? Email Bob Jones at bjones@news-gazette.media.