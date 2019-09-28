Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High near 80F. SW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.