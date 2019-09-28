APOLLO
CONF ALL
Effingham 3 0 5 0
Mt. Zion 3 0 5 0
Taylorville 3 0 5 0
Charleston 1 3 1 4
Mahomet-Seymour 1 3 1 4
Mattoon 1 3 1 4
Lincoln 0 3 0 4
NEXT WEEK’S GAME
Lincoln at Mahomet-Seymour
BIG 12
CONF ALL
Peoria 3 0 4 0
Normal Community 3 0 3 1
Normal West 3 1 3 1
Bloomington 3 1 3 2
Champaign Central 3 1 3 2
Danville 2 2 2 2
Peoria Notre Dame 2 2 2 2
Peoria Richwoods 2 3 2 3
Peoria Manual 0 3 0 4
Centennial 0 4 0 4
Urbana 0 4 0 5
TODAY’S GAMES
Centennial at Peoria Notre Dame
Danville at Gary (Ind.) Roosevelt
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Champaign Central at Danville
Urbana at Centennial
CENTRAL ILLINOIS
CONF ALL
Central A&M 3 0 5 0
Clinton 2 1 4 1
St. Teresa 2 1 4 1
Shelbyville 2 1 3 2
Meridian 1 2 3 2
Tuscola 1 2 3 2
Warrensburg-Latham 1 2 2 3
Sullivan/Okaw Valley 0 3 0 5
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
St. Teresa at Clinton
Tuscola at Sullivan/Okaw Valley
HEART OF ILLINOIS CONFERENCE — LARGE
CONF ALL
Fieldcrest 2 0 4 0
Eureka 1 1 4 1
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1 1 4 1
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 1 1 2 3
Tri-Valley 1 1 1 3
El Paso-Gridley 0 2 1 3
NEXT WEEK’S GAME
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Tri-Valley
HEART OF ILLINOIS CONFERENCE — SMALL
CONF ALL
Tremont 2 0 2 2
Heyworth 1 0 2 3
Ridgeview/Lexington 1 1 2 3
Fisher 0 1 3 2
LeRoy 0 2 1 4
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Heyworth at Fisher
Ridgeview/Lexington at Tremont
South Fulton at LeRoy
ILLINI PRAIRIE
CONF ALL
Chillicothe IVC 5 0 5 0
Monticello 4 1 4 1
St. Joseph-Ogden 4 1 4 1
Unity 4 1 4 1
Prairie Central 3 2 3 2
Olympia 2 3 2 3
Bloomington Central Catholic 1 4 1 4
Pontiac 1 4 1 4
St. Thomas More 1 4 1 4
Rantoul 0 5 0 5
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Monticello at Unity
Rantoul at Chillicothe IVC
St. Joseph-Ogden at Prairie Central
St. Thomas More at Bloomington CC
LINCOLN PRAIRIE
CONF ALL
Argenta-Oreana 3 0 4 1
Cumberland 3 0 4 1
Arcola 2 1 3 2
Villa Grove/Heritage 2 1 3 2
Tri-County 2 1 2 3
ALAH 1 2 3 2
Cerro Gordo/Bement 1 2 2 3
Sangamon Valley 1 2 2 3
Blue Ridge 0 3 2 3
Decatur Lutheran 0 3 0 5
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Arcola at Sangamon Valley
Argenta-Oreana at Villa Grove/Heritage
ALAH at Cerro Gordo/Bement
Cumberland at Tri-County
Decatur Lutheran at Blue Ridge
SANGAMON VALLEY
CONF ALL
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 3 0 4 1
Watseka 2 0 5 0
Clifton Central 1 0 4 0
Seneca 1 1 2 2
Iroquois West 0 2 1 4
Dwight 0 3 0 5
Momence 0 3 0 5
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Iroquois West at Seneca
Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Salt Fork
Watseka at Clifton Central
VERMILION VALLEY
CONF ALL
BHRA 3 0 5 0
Salt Fork 2 0 4 1
Oakwood 1 0 4 1
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1 2 1 4
Westville 0 2 1 4
Hoopeston Area/A-P 0 3 0 5
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Chicago Hope at BHRA
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Oakwood
Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Salt Fork
Westville at Hoopeston Area/A-P
8-MAN ASSOCIATION
CONF ALL
Milford/Cissna Park 5 0 5 0
Polo 4 0 4 0
River Ridge 4 0 4 1
Pawnee 3 1 3 1
Rockford Christian Life 3 1 3 1
Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 3 2 3 2
Schlarman 3 2 3 2
Lake Forest Academy 2 2 2 2
Metro East Lutheran 2 2 2 2
Lowpoint-Washburn 1 2 1 2
Judah Christian 1 3 1 3
Westminster Christian 1 3 1 3
Alden-Hebron 0 3 1 3
Illinois School for the Deaf 0 3 0 3
Bunker Hill 0 4 0 4
North Fulton 0 4 0 4
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Schlarman at Bunker Hill
Flanagan-Corn./W. at Milford/Cissna Park
Judah Christian at Cuba