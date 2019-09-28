Listen to this article

APOLLO

CONF ALL

Effingham 3 0 5 0

Mt. Zion 3 0 5 0

Taylorville 3 0 5 0

Charleston 1 3 1 4

Mahomet-Seymour 1 3 1 4

Mattoon 1 3 1 4

Lincoln 0 3 0 4

NEXT WEEK’S GAME

Lincoln at Mahomet-Seymour

BIG 12

CONF ALL

Peoria 3 0 4 0

Normal Community 3 0 3 1

Normal West 3 1 3 1

Bloomington 3 1 3 2

Champaign Central 3 1 3 2

Danville 2 2 2 2

Peoria Notre Dame 2 2 2 2

Peoria Richwoods 2 3 2 3

Peoria Manual 0 3 0 4

Centennial 0 4 0 4

Urbana 0 4 0 5

TODAY’S GAMES

Centennial at Peoria Notre Dame

Danville at Gary (Ind.) Roosevelt

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Champaign Central at Danville

Urbana at Centennial

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

CONF ALL

Central A&M 3 0 5 0

Clinton 2 1 4 1

St. Teresa 2 1 4 1

Shelbyville 2 1 3 2

Meridian 1 2 3 2

Tuscola 1 2 3 2

Warrensburg-Latham 1 2 2 3

Sullivan/Okaw Valley 0 3 0 5

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

St. Teresa at Clinton

Tuscola at Sullivan/Okaw Valley

HEART OF ILLINOIS CONFERENCE — LARGE

CONF ALL

Fieldcrest 2 0 4 0

Eureka 1 1 4 1

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1 1 4 1

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 1 1 2 3

Tri-Valley 1 1 1 3

El Paso-Gridley 0 2 1 3

NEXT WEEK’S GAME

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Tri-Valley

HEART OF ILLINOIS CONFERENCE — SMALL

CONF ALL

Tremont 2 0 2 2

Heyworth 1 0 2 3

Ridgeview/Lexington 1 1 2 3

Fisher 0 1 3 2

LeRoy 0 2 1 4

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Heyworth at Fisher

Ridgeview/Lexington at Tremont

South Fulton at LeRoy

ILLINI PRAIRIE

CONF ALL

Chillicothe IVC 5 0 5 0

Monticello 4 1 4 1

St. Joseph-Ogden 4 1 4 1

Unity 4 1 4 1

Prairie Central 3 2 3 2

Olympia 2 3 2 3

Bloomington Central Catholic 1 4 1 4

Pontiac 1 4 1 4

St. Thomas More 1 4 1 4

Rantoul 0 5 0 5

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Monticello at Unity

Rantoul at Chillicothe IVC

St. Joseph-Ogden at Prairie Central

St. Thomas More at Bloomington CC

LINCOLN PRAIRIE

CONF ALL

Argenta-Oreana 3 0 4 1

Cumberland 3 0 4 1

Arcola 2 1 3 2

Villa Grove/Heritage 2 1 3 2

Tri-County 2 1 2 3

ALAH 1 2 3 2

Cerro Gordo/Bement 1 2 2 3

Sangamon Valley 1 2 2 3

Blue Ridge 0 3 2 3

Decatur Lutheran 0 3 0 5

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Arcola at Sangamon Valley

Argenta-Oreana at Villa Grove/Heritage

ALAH at Cerro Gordo/Bement

Cumberland at Tri-County

Decatur Lutheran at Blue Ridge

SANGAMON VALLEY

CONF ALL

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 3 0 4 1

Watseka 2 0 5 0

Clifton Central 1 0 4 0

Seneca 1 1 2 2

Iroquois West 0 2 1 4

Dwight 0 3 0 5

Momence 0 3 0 5

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Iroquois West at Seneca

Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Salt Fork

Watseka at Clifton Central

VERMILION VALLEY

CONF ALL

BHRA 3 0 5 0

Salt Fork 2 0 4 1

Oakwood 1 0 4 1

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1 2 1 4

Westville 0 2 1 4

Hoopeston Area/A-P 0 3 0 5

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Chicago Hope at BHRA

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Oakwood

Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Salt Fork

Westville at Hoopeston Area/A-P

8-MAN ASSOCIATION

CONF ALL

Milford/Cissna Park 5 0 5 0

Polo 4 0 4 0

River Ridge 4 0 4 1

Pawnee 3 1 3 1

Rockford Christian Life 3 1 3 1

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 3 2 3 2

Schlarman 3 2 3 2

Lake Forest Academy 2 2 2 2

Metro East Lutheran 2 2 2 2

Lowpoint-Washburn 1 2 1 2

Judah Christian 1 3 1 3

Westminster Christian 1 3 1 3

Alden-Hebron 0 3 1 3

Illinois School for the Deaf 0 3 0 3

Bunker Hill 0 4 0 4

North Fulton 0 4 0 4

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Schlarman at Bunker Hill

Flanagan-Corn./W. at Milford/Cissna Park

Judah Christian at Cuba

News-Gazette