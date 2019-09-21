BOYS
Name, School Rnds Ave.
Schacht, Central 14 37.9
Z. Rogers. Bement xx 38.5
Vanwinkle, Rantoul/PBL 18 38.9
McCoy, Central 12 39.0
Dunahee, Prairie Central 16 39.3
Rogers, Sullivan 13 39.7
Huddleston, Schlarman 10 40.5
Drach, Prairie Central 14 40.7
Ellis, Sullivan 13 40.7
Jayne, Blue Ridge 10 40.7
Ball, Watseka 11 41.1
Ross, Monticello 11 41.1
L. Rogers, Bement xx 41.2
Hoshauer, Oakwood 12 41.4
Butler, Arcola/ALAH 10 41.9
Clapp, BH/RA 18 41.9
Engel, GCMS x 42.0
Sisk, Arcola/ALAH 10 42.1
Dillman, Rantoul/PBL 18 42.2
C. Friedman, Prairie Central 14 42.2
Grimsley, St. Joseph-Ogden 7 42.2
Buesing, Villa Grove/Heritage 9 42.3
Maxey, GCMS x 42.5
Short, Sullivan 13 42.5
Hendershot, Central 10 42.7
Kile, Tri-County 9 43.1
Vaughan, Prairie Central 15 43.1
Bazzell, Prairie Central 16 43.4
Buehnerkemper, Monticello 11 43.4
D. McMullen, Centennial 16 43.5
Stickels, Centennial 20 43.5
Garard, GCMS x 43.6
Boundy, GCMS x 43.7
Westjohn, Sullivan 13 43.8
Lusk, BH/RA 18 43.9
B. Roesch, GCMS x 43.9
Childs, Rantoul/PBL 18 44.0
Schroeder, Watseka 11 44.1
Eygan, LeRoy 9 44.3
Bryant, Schlarman 10 44.4
Tilstra, Iroqouis West 9 44.4
Kimmel, Iroqouis West 9 44.6
Lehr, Central 14 45.0
Lukas, Schlarman 10 45.0
Quinn, Prairie Central 16 45.1
Sartori, Danville 7 45.1
Czys, Central 12 45.3
Erickson, Monticello 11 45.5
Keeley, Urbana 9 45.6
Seegmiller, Arcola/ALAH 9 46.0
A. Friedman, Prairie Central 8 46.1
Lewis, Mahomet-Seymour 9 46.3
Mitchaner, Mahomet-Seymour 15 46.3
Baker, Central 14 46.4
Dwyer, Sullivan 13 46.4
Hogue, LeRoy 5 46.4
Lehr, LeRoy 5 46.4
Harvey, Mahomet-Seymour 16 46.5
Skelton, Centennial 20 46.5
Myren, St. Joseph-Ogden 3 46.6
Tuttle, Arcola/ALAH 10 46.7
Eyman, St. Thomas More 8 46.8
Horner, Urbana 6 46.8
Kuhns, Arcola/ALAH 10 46.8
Brown, Centennial 19 46.9
Drinkwalter, Mahomet-Seymour 15 46.9
Harris, Watseka 9 46.9
Bossingham, LeRoy 5 47.0
Christianson, Mahomet-Seymour 5 47.2
Collins, Mahomet-Seymour 14 47.4
Herschberger, Sullivan 13 47.4
Maupin, Monticello 11 47.5
Nagel, Prairie Central 7 47.9
Cekander, Central 6 48.0
Potts, Monticello 11 48.0
Shoaf, Mahomet-Seymour 10 48.0
Kittell, Danville 16 48.1
McMillan, Iroqouis West 9 48.2
Summers, Blue Ridge 8 48.3
Christison, Schlarman 10 48.4
Acton, St. Joseph-Ogden 7 48.5
Althaus, Salt Fork 8 48.5
Schmid, Clinton 6 48.5
Sperry, Oakwood 12 48.5
Dee, Centennial 11 48.6
Kauffman, Arcola/ALAH 8 48.6
Adams, Prairie Central 7 48.7
McClain, Urbana 9 48.7
Knofsky, Tri-County 9 48.8
Remington, Rantoul/PBL 14 49.3
Bruens, Watseka 11 49.6
Hotsinpiller, Danville 16 49.6
Benningfield, GCMS x 49.7
Chochola, BH/RA 17 49.8
Pondel, GCMS x 49.8
Norder, Watseka 10 50.0
C. McMullen, Centennial 11 50.1
Hickman, Watseka 11 50.4
Schultz, GCMS x 50.4
Giraourd, Schlarman 10 50.5
Good, Tuscola 7 50.6
Pree, Iroqouis West 7 50.6
Duensing, Westville 9 51.2
Gibson, Prairie Central 4 51.3
Gossett, Centennial 7 51.3
Hall, Centennial 14 51.3
Sisco, Prairie Central 7 51.3
Banta, Tuscola 8 51.5
Dempsey, Clinton 6 51.5
Munoz, Iroqouis West 8 51.5
Walker, Centennial 10 51.5
Davis, Prairie Central 7 51.6
Meents, Iroqouis West 8 51.8
Cook, Urbana 4 52.0
Gaines, Tuscola 8 52.4
Griffin, Centennial 9 52.4
T. Roesch, GCMS x 52.4
T. Bialeschki, Tuscola 8 52.8
Goodner, Oakwood 12 52.8
Willison, Tri-County 9 52.8
Harms, Prairie Central 7 52.9
Et. Donaldson, Rantoul/PBL 12 53.5
Kelley, Blue Ridge 10 53.6
Clarkston, Westville 9 53.7
Whestone, Monticello 3 53.7
Peyton, St. Thomas More 8 54.4
Hill, Salt Fork 4 54.5
Tabels, BH/RA 15 54.6
Williamson, Clinton 6 54.9
Ev. Donaldson, Rantoul/PBL 18 55.0
Peifer, St. Thomas More 8 55.0
Isaacs, Urbana 9 55.2
Reeder, Monticello 3 55.3
Kern, St. Joseph-Ogden 7 55.7
Thomas, Tri-County 9 55.9
Donahue, Monticello 2 56.0
Pratt, Salt Fork 3 56.0
Schlickman, GCMS x 56.0
Milton, Clinton 6 56.1
Darby, BH/RA 13 56.3
Boyer, Tuscola 8 56.5
Jaruseki, Danville 16 56.8
Carter, St. Joseph-Ogden 7 57.1
Sanders, Clinton 5 57.3
Schall, Rantoul/PBL 20 57.8
Coffey, Blue Ridge 9 58.1
Garmon, BH/RA 8 58.4
Hudson, Rantoul/PBL 10 58.6
Omark, Danville 16 58.6
Galyen, Watseka 7 58.7
Robertson, St. Joseph-Ogden 7 59.7
Reynolds, Fisher 12 59.9
GIRLS
Name, School Rnds Ave.
Bowie, St. Thomas More 13 35.4
Stringer, Monticello 12 39.3
Long, Monticello 12 41.9
Miller, St. Thomas More 13 42.6
Schroeder, Watseka 13 43.0
Erhard, St. Thomas More 13 43.5
Kirby, St. Thomas More 13 45.5
To, Cental 11 45.9
Winterland, Prairie Central 11 47.6
Webber, Monticello 12 49.2
Kamman, GCMS 9 49.3
Tomaso, St. Thomas More 12 49.9
Winters, Mahomet-Seymour 8 50.1
Banta, Tuscola 8 50.5
Spiller, GCMS 10 50.8
Huls, Rantoul/PBL 2 51.0
Voyles, Blue Ridge 10 51.1
Currey, Central 9 51.8
Scharp, Iroqouis West 7 52.1
D. Fuentes, Central 11 52.4
Tucker, BH/RA 17 52.4
Compton, Prairie Central 11 52.5
Warlow, LeRoy 7 52.8
Skaggs, Prairie Central 11 52.9
E. Fuentes, Central 7 53.1
Baird, Blue Ridge 10 53.7
Tilstra, Iroqouis West 7 53.7
Byron, Mahomet-Seymour 8 54.5
Fiscus, Tuscola 8 54.5
Stadel, Prairie Central 11 54.6
Hoy, Watseka 12 54.7
Yaden, Hoopeston Area 7 55.0
Hahn, LeRoy 7 55.3
U. Curtis, Iroqouis West 4 55.5
Noel, Watseka 12 55.7
Good, Tuscola 8 55.9
Yates, Mahomet-Seymour 7 55.9
Cassel, Mahomet-Seymour 6 56.2
G. Curtis, Iroqouis West 4 56.5
Shumaker, Prairie Central 10 57.0
Abramson, Mahomet-Seymour 7 57.3
Bernard, Blue Ridge 10 57.7
Peifer, St. Thomas More 4 57.8
Trimble, Blue Ridge 10 57.9
Dickte, Watseka 11 58.7
Talbert, Iroqouis West 6 58.8
Bachtold, Prairie Central 8 59.4
Essington, Watseka 10 60.0
Bachman, Prairie Central 5 61.2
Funk, GCMS 10 61.3
Burke, Mahomet-Seymour 7 61.4
Hetherington, Prairie Central 5 61.4
Taylor, Monticello 12 61.5
Stiger, Blue Ridge 10 62.0
Kafer, Prairie Central 6 62.2
Patterson, Monticello 12 62.3
Boyer, Tuscola 8 62.5
Corzine, Watseka 13 62.8
Heinz, GCMS 10 63.1
Woodard, Westville 5 63.2
Fehr, Prairie Central 5 63.4
Mason, Prairie Central 5 63.4
Armstrong, Hoopeston Area 6 63.8
Foster, Hoopeston Area 4 66.0
Sollers, Oakwood 11 66.0
Miller, Central 9 66.6
Davis, Mahomet-Seymour 6 67.0
Endsley, St. Thomas More 8 67.1
Brown, Hoopeston Area 6 67.3
Terry, Westville 5 67.4
Lynch, Watseka 2 68.0
Marx, Fisher 8 69.0
Note: Individuals not updated and teams not represented are those whose coaches have not submitted information. Email Bob Jones at bjones@news-gazette.media.