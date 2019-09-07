Listen to this article

Golf Leaderboard

BOYS

Name, School Rnds Ave.

Schacht, Central 12 37.9

Dunahee, Prairie Central 8 38.0

L. Rogers, Bement 7 38.1

McCoy, Central 10 38.9

Hoshauer, Oakwood 4 40.0

Drach, Prairie Central 8 40.3

Ellis, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 6 40.5

Ball, Watseka 5 40.8

Rogers, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 6 41.7

L. Rogers. Bement 7 42.2

Ross, Monticello 7 42.3

Grimsley, St. Joseph-Ogden 2 42.5

C. Friedman, Prairie Central 8 42.6

Hendershot, Central 8 42.6

Clapp, BH/RA 9 42.7

Engel, GCMS x 42.7

Jayne, Blue Ridge 3 42.7

Vaughan, Prairie Central 7 43.0

Buehnerkemper, Monticello 7 43.1

Stickels, Centennial 10 43.1

Bazzell, Prairie Central 8 43.3

Butler, Arcola/ALAH 4 43.3

Short, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 6 43.3

A. Friedman, Prairie Central 2 43.4

Maxey, GCMS x 43.5

Schroeder, Watseka 5 43.6

B. Roesch, GCMS x 43.8

Eygan, LeRoy 3 44.0

Kerns, Fisher 1 44.0

Westjohn, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 6 44.0

Harvey, Mahomet-Seymour 6 44.3

Garard, GCMS x 44.5

Boundy, GCMS x 44.6

Buesing, Villa Grove/Heritage 4 44.8

D. McMullen, Centennial 7 45.0

Quinn, Prairie Central 8 45.1

Kimmel, Iroqouis West 5 45.2

Lehr, Central 12 45.3

Sisk, Arcola/ALAH 4 45.3

Skelton, Centennial 10 45.3

Mitchaner, Mahomet-Seymour 5 45.6

Keeley, Urbana 7 45.7

Sartori, Danville 5 45.8

Lusk, BH/RA 9 45.9

Brown, Centennial 10 46.0

Czys, Central 10 46.1

Collins, Mahomet-Seymour 6 46.3

Seegmiller, Arcola/ALAH 4 46.3

Erickson, Monticello 7 46.4

Baker, Central 12 46.5

Horner, Urbana 6 46.8

Althaus, Salt Fork 2 47.0

Drinkwalter, Mahomet-Seymour 5 47.0

Kuhns, Arcola/ALAH 4 47.0

Eyman, St. Thomas More 5 47.2

Harris, Watseka 5 47.2

Tilstra, Iroqouis West 5 47.4

Maupin, Monticello 7 47.6

Kittell, Danville 9 47.7

Sperry, Oakwood 4 47.8

Cekander, Central 6 48.0

Nagel, Prairie Central 2 48.0

Standerfer, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 6 48.2

Dee, Centennial 3 48.3

Dwyer, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 6 48.5

McClain, Urbana 7 48.6

Christianson, Mahomet-Seymour 4 48.8

Hotsinpiller, Danville 9 48.8

Good, Tuscola 5 49.5

Kauffman, Arcola/ALAH 4 49.5

Potts, Monticello 7 49.6

Duensing, Westville 4 50.0

C. McMullen, Centennial 9 50.0

Tuttle, Arcola/ALAH 4 50.0

Shoaf, Mahomet-Seymour 2 50.2

Benningfield, GCMS x 50.4

Schultz, GCMS x 50.5

Chochola, BH/RA 8 50.6

Bruens, Watseka 5 51.0

Hall, Centennial 9 51.0

Summers, Blue Ridge 3 51.0

Banta, Tuscola 4 51.5

Pree, Iroqouis West 4 51.5

Norder, Watseka 5 51.6

Hickman, Watseka 5 51.8

Pondel, GCMS x 51.8

Clarkston, Westville 4 52.0

Davis, Prairie Central 2 52.0

McMillan, Iroqouis West 5 52.0

Sisco, Prairie Central 2 52.0

Meents, Iroqouis West 5 52.2

Munoz, Iroqouis West 5 52.2

T. Roesch, GCMS x 52.7

Adams, Prairie Central 2 53.0

Gaines, Tuscola 5 53.5

Whetsone, Monticello 2 53.5

Bialeschki, Tuscola 4 83.8

Kelley, Blue Ridge 3 54.0

Peifer, St. Thomas More 5 54.0

Harms, Prairie Central 2 54.5

Isaacs, Urbana 7 54.9

Gibson, Prairie Central 1 55.0

Cook, Urbana 2 55.5

Jaruseki, Danville 9 55.5

Reeder, Monticello 2 55.5

Mitchell, Monticello 3 55.7

Peyton, St. Thomas More 5 56.0

Hill, Salt Fork 2 56.5

Tabels, BH/RA 8 56.5

Darby, BH/RA 9 56.6

Omark, Danville 9 57.4

Dunn, Tuscola 2 57.5

Schlickman, GCMS x 57.7

Goodner, Oakwood 4 58.0

Pratt, Salt Fork 2 59.0

Willamson, Westville 4 59.3

Boyer, Tuscola 4 59.5

Galyen, Watseka 2 59.5

Gillespie, Watseka 2 60.0

Solava, Urbana 7 61.0

Donahue, Monticello 1 62.0

Giles, Villa Grove/Heritage 3 62.3

Bessent, Villa Grove/Heritage 3 63.0

Claxton, Fisher 5 63.0

Crose, Westville 4 63.0

Brown, Danville 7 63.5

Reynolds, Fisher 5 63.8

Stinespring, Westville 4 65.0

McMasters, Westville 4 65.8

Swartz, Hoopeston Area 1 66.0

Coffey, Blue Ridge 3 66.7

Bruggman, Fisher 5 67.4

Grieser, Fisher 5 67.8

McFarland, Oakwood 2 69.5

Halls, Oakwood 4 69.8

Betka, Hoopeston Area 1 71.0

Johnson, Hoopeston Area 1 72.0

Leslie, Hoopeston Area 1 72.0

Boling, Danville 7 73.1

GIRLS

Name, School Rnds Ave.

Bowie, St. Thomas More 9 34.9

Stringer, Monticello 7 39.0

Long, Monticello 7 41.7

Miller, St. Thomas More 9 42.6

Schroeder, Watseka 5 44.0

Erhard, St. Thomas More 9 44.3

Kirby, St. Thomas More 9 46.0

Winterland, Prairie Central 3 47.3

Webber, Monticello 7 48.9

Voyles, Blue Ridge 5 49.8

Tomaso, St. Thomas More 9 50.2

Banta, Tuscola 5 50.6

Scharp, Iroqouis West 3 50.7

Smith, Blue Ridge 1 51.0

Skaggs, Prairie Central 3 51.3

Hoy, Watseka 4 53.3

Baird, Blue Ridge 5 53.6

Noel, Watseka 4 54.5

Fiscus, Tuscola 5 54.8

Tilstra, Iroqouis West 3 55.3

U. Curtis, Iroqouis West 2 55.5

Warlow, LeRoy 2 56.0

G. Curtis, Iroqouis West 2 26.5

Stadel, Prairie Central 3 56.7

Compton, Prairie Central 3 56.0

Tucker, BH/RA 9 56.1

Gordon, LeRoy 2 56.5

Hahn, LeRoy 2 56.5

Trimble, Blue Ridge 5 56.8

Hetherington, Prairie Central 2 58.0

Peifer, St. Thomas More 4 58.0

Dickte, Watseka 5 58.2

Good, Tuscola 5 58.2

Bernard, Blue Ridge 5 59.4

Essington, Watseka 5 60.4

Bachtold, Prairie Central 2 61.0

Boyer, Tuscola 5 61.0

Shumaker, Prairie Central 6 61.7

Corzine, Watseka 5 61.8

Bachman, Prairie Central 3 62.0

Kafer, Prairie Central 3 62.3

Talbert, Iroqouis West 2 62.5

Stiger, Blue Ridge 5 62.8

Mason, Prairie Central 2 63.0

Taylor, Monticello 7 64.1

Sollers, Oakwood 4 64.3

Patterson, Monticello 7 65.1

Bertrand, Watseka 1 67.0

Endsley, St. Thomas More 4 67.3

Marx, Fisher 3 67.3

Lynch, Watseka 2 68.0

Marx, Fsher 1 69.0

Hanners, Watseka 1 70.0

Note: Individuals not updated and teams not represented are those whose coaches have not submitted information. Email Bob Jones at bjones@news-gazette.media.