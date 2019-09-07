Golf Leaderboard
BOYS
Name, School Rnds Ave.
Schacht, Central 12 37.9
Dunahee, Prairie Central 8 38.0
L. Rogers, Bement 7 38.1
McCoy, Central 10 38.9
Hoshauer, Oakwood 4 40.0
Drach, Prairie Central 8 40.3
Ellis, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 6 40.5
Ball, Watseka 5 40.8
Rogers, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 6 41.7
L. Rogers. Bement 7 42.2
Ross, Monticello 7 42.3
Grimsley, St. Joseph-Ogden 2 42.5
C. Friedman, Prairie Central 8 42.6
Hendershot, Central 8 42.6
Clapp, BH/RA 9 42.7
Engel, GCMS x 42.7
Jayne, Blue Ridge 3 42.7
Vaughan, Prairie Central 7 43.0
Buehnerkemper, Monticello 7 43.1
Stickels, Centennial 10 43.1
Bazzell, Prairie Central 8 43.3
Butler, Arcola/ALAH 4 43.3
Short, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 6 43.3
A. Friedman, Prairie Central 2 43.4
Maxey, GCMS x 43.5
Schroeder, Watseka 5 43.6
B. Roesch, GCMS x 43.8
Eygan, LeRoy 3 44.0
Kerns, Fisher 1 44.0
Westjohn, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 6 44.0
Harvey, Mahomet-Seymour 6 44.3
Garard, GCMS x 44.5
Boundy, GCMS x 44.6
Buesing, Villa Grove/Heritage 4 44.8
D. McMullen, Centennial 7 45.0
Quinn, Prairie Central 8 45.1
Kimmel, Iroqouis West 5 45.2
Lehr, Central 12 45.3
Sisk, Arcola/ALAH 4 45.3
Skelton, Centennial 10 45.3
Mitchaner, Mahomet-Seymour 5 45.6
Keeley, Urbana 7 45.7
Sartori, Danville 5 45.8
Lusk, BH/RA 9 45.9
Brown, Centennial 10 46.0
Czys, Central 10 46.1
Collins, Mahomet-Seymour 6 46.3
Seegmiller, Arcola/ALAH 4 46.3
Erickson, Monticello 7 46.4
Baker, Central 12 46.5
Horner, Urbana 6 46.8
Althaus, Salt Fork 2 47.0
Drinkwalter, Mahomet-Seymour 5 47.0
Kuhns, Arcola/ALAH 4 47.0
Eyman, St. Thomas More 5 47.2
Harris, Watseka 5 47.2
Tilstra, Iroqouis West 5 47.4
Maupin, Monticello 7 47.6
Kittell, Danville 9 47.7
Sperry, Oakwood 4 47.8
Cekander, Central 6 48.0
Nagel, Prairie Central 2 48.0
Standerfer, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 6 48.2
Dee, Centennial 3 48.3
Dwyer, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 6 48.5
McClain, Urbana 7 48.6
Christianson, Mahomet-Seymour 4 48.8
Hotsinpiller, Danville 9 48.8
Good, Tuscola 5 49.5
Kauffman, Arcola/ALAH 4 49.5
Potts, Monticello 7 49.6
Duensing, Westville 4 50.0
C. McMullen, Centennial 9 50.0
Tuttle, Arcola/ALAH 4 50.0
Shoaf, Mahomet-Seymour 2 50.2
Benningfield, GCMS x 50.4
Schultz, GCMS x 50.5
Chochola, BH/RA 8 50.6
Bruens, Watseka 5 51.0
Hall, Centennial 9 51.0
Summers, Blue Ridge 3 51.0
Banta, Tuscola 4 51.5
Pree, Iroqouis West 4 51.5
Norder, Watseka 5 51.6
Hickman, Watseka 5 51.8
Pondel, GCMS x 51.8
Clarkston, Westville 4 52.0
Davis, Prairie Central 2 52.0
McMillan, Iroqouis West 5 52.0
Sisco, Prairie Central 2 52.0
Meents, Iroqouis West 5 52.2
Munoz, Iroqouis West 5 52.2
T. Roesch, GCMS x 52.7
Adams, Prairie Central 2 53.0
Gaines, Tuscola 5 53.5
Whetsone, Monticello 2 53.5
Bialeschki, Tuscola 4 83.8
Kelley, Blue Ridge 3 54.0
Peifer, St. Thomas More 5 54.0
Harms, Prairie Central 2 54.5
Isaacs, Urbana 7 54.9
Gibson, Prairie Central 1 55.0
Cook, Urbana 2 55.5
Jaruseki, Danville 9 55.5
Reeder, Monticello 2 55.5
Mitchell, Monticello 3 55.7
Peyton, St. Thomas More 5 56.0
Hill, Salt Fork 2 56.5
Tabels, BH/RA 8 56.5
Darby, BH/RA 9 56.6
Omark, Danville 9 57.4
Dunn, Tuscola 2 57.5
Schlickman, GCMS x 57.7
Goodner, Oakwood 4 58.0
Pratt, Salt Fork 2 59.0
Willamson, Westville 4 59.3
Boyer, Tuscola 4 59.5
Galyen, Watseka 2 59.5
Gillespie, Watseka 2 60.0
Solava, Urbana 7 61.0
Donahue, Monticello 1 62.0
Giles, Villa Grove/Heritage 3 62.3
Bessent, Villa Grove/Heritage 3 63.0
Claxton, Fisher 5 63.0
Crose, Westville 4 63.0
Brown, Danville 7 63.5
Reynolds, Fisher 5 63.8
Stinespring, Westville 4 65.0
McMasters, Westville 4 65.8
Swartz, Hoopeston Area 1 66.0
Coffey, Blue Ridge 3 66.7
Bruggman, Fisher 5 67.4
Grieser, Fisher 5 67.8
McFarland, Oakwood 2 69.5
Halls, Oakwood 4 69.8
Betka, Hoopeston Area 1 71.0
Johnson, Hoopeston Area 1 72.0
Leslie, Hoopeston Area 1 72.0
Boling, Danville 7 73.1
GIRLS
Name, School Rnds Ave.
Bowie, St. Thomas More 9 34.9
Stringer, Monticello 7 39.0
Long, Monticello 7 41.7
Miller, St. Thomas More 9 42.6
Schroeder, Watseka 5 44.0
Erhard, St. Thomas More 9 44.3
Kirby, St. Thomas More 9 46.0
Winterland, Prairie Central 3 47.3
Webber, Monticello 7 48.9
Voyles, Blue Ridge 5 49.8
Tomaso, St. Thomas More 9 50.2
Banta, Tuscola 5 50.6
Scharp, Iroqouis West 3 50.7
Smith, Blue Ridge 1 51.0
Skaggs, Prairie Central 3 51.3
Hoy, Watseka 4 53.3
Baird, Blue Ridge 5 53.6
Noel, Watseka 4 54.5
Fiscus, Tuscola 5 54.8
Tilstra, Iroqouis West 3 55.3
U. Curtis, Iroqouis West 2 55.5
Warlow, LeRoy 2 56.0
G. Curtis, Iroqouis West 2 26.5
Stadel, Prairie Central 3 56.7
Compton, Prairie Central 3 56.0
Tucker, BH/RA 9 56.1
Gordon, LeRoy 2 56.5
Hahn, LeRoy 2 56.5
Trimble, Blue Ridge 5 56.8
Hetherington, Prairie Central 2 58.0
Peifer, St. Thomas More 4 58.0
Dickte, Watseka 5 58.2
Good, Tuscola 5 58.2
Bernard, Blue Ridge 5 59.4
Essington, Watseka 5 60.4
Bachtold, Prairie Central 2 61.0
Boyer, Tuscola 5 61.0
Shumaker, Prairie Central 6 61.7
Corzine, Watseka 5 61.8
Bachman, Prairie Central 3 62.0
Kafer, Prairie Central 3 62.3
Talbert, Iroqouis West 2 62.5
Stiger, Blue Ridge 5 62.8
Mason, Prairie Central 2 63.0
Taylor, Monticello 7 64.1
Sollers, Oakwood 4 64.3
Patterson, Monticello 7 65.1
Bertrand, Watseka 1 67.0
Endsley, St. Thomas More 4 67.3
Marx, Fisher 3 67.3
Lynch, Watseka 2 68.0
Marx, Fsher 1 69.0
Hanners, Watseka 1 70.0
Note: Individuals not updated and teams not represented are those whose coaches have not submitted information. Email Bob Jones at bjones@news-gazette.media.