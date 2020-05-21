What will Illinois high school sports look like this fall?
A National Federation of State High School Associations advisory committee on Tuesday offered some suggestions for resuming prep athletics in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Guidelines that don’t have to be followed, but certainly can be.
Mahomet-Seymour volleyball coach Stan Bergman’s initial reaction to those guidelines?
“Hm, interesting,” said Bergman, who has previously coached at Centennial and St. Thomas More, leading STM to a Class 2A state title in 2017.
Bergman and others across the state currently are left to read the lengthy NFHS document and wait for the IHSA’s response to it.
IHSA executive director Craig Anderson, in a statement to The News-Gazette, said the IHSA’s sports medicine advisory committee has met since February in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, including on return-to-play guidelines.
“We appreciate the leadership provided by the NFHS as we face this unprecedented situation,” Anderson said. “We plan to have the IHSA sports medicine advisory committee review the NFHS recommendations to investigate how they might impact their current recommendations, along with those provided by state leadership.”
The IHSA previously suspended summer contact days for all athletics, but officials have yet to make any decision on the fate of fall sports seasons.
The biggest talking point from the NFHS document is a three-phase setup for easing back into sports during the pandemic.
Phase 1 is aggressive and stringent in various ways, which didn’t go unnoticed by Bergman.
“The biggest thing, obviously, is going to be the facility cleaning and the equipment cleaning,” Bergman said. “There are some very unrealistic things they’re asking as it relates to getting through Phase 1 into Phase 2.”
One such element Bergman highlighted was this sentence from the NFHS document: “A volleyball player should not use a single ball that others touch or hit in any manner.”
“You can’t do much in volleyball without passing between people, hitting between people,” Bergman said. “And then to use one (volleyball), you’re pretty well limiting anybody from doing pretty much anything.”
Each sport is affected in a different way by the NFHS guidelines. Events deemed lower risk for potential transmission of COVID-19 — such as running, individual swimming and golf — don’t face nearly as steep a battle to return to action when following those suggestions.
Volleyball falls in the moderate-risk category, along with sports like soccer and tennis. Football drew a high-risk designation, though 7-on-7 showcases — typically seen in the summertime — are categorized as moderate risk.
“I understand the limitations on gathering, especially in Phase 1,” Bergman said. “I get the understanding that the safety (from) this respiratory disease at this point (is paramount).”
Bergman said he feels the NFHS addressing the type of gatherings isn’t clear enough either. He pointed at the suggestion of “no gathering of more than 10 people at a time,” asking if that meant in an entire building or just one spot of a facility.
Bergman additionally expressed concern over facemasks worn during a match falling off athletes’ faces and becoming a hazard. He also hopes IHSA officials lift the three-hour-a-day practice rule for the season’s first week should the organization fall in line with NFHS standards, given Bergman and other coaches would need to spread out their athletes to follow gathering size suggestions.
“You have to look at the safety of human life first,” Bergman said. “I just personally hope that we do have some sort of fall, winter and spring seasons for all athletes this year.”
Champaign Central football coach Tim Turner’s 2019 roster featured 50 players. A similar number this year would leave him with plenty of questions should the IHSA’s eventual guidelines match those of the NFHS.
“It’s going to be tough, but I think over the past couple of months we all as a society have come up with a new normal,” Turner said. “Putting eight kids together and a coach, that’s something we can do. ... There are things we can do in the weight room that can be part of the guidelines.”
Transportation is also a concern for teams the size of Turner’s. The NFHS suggestions include a note that “multiple buses/vans and/or parental/guardian transportation will likely be needed” to get athletes to and from events.
“Oftentimes we like to get a charter bus. ... We can do more with social distancing on a bigger bus,” said Turner, who added that an extra bus would be a consideration as well. “You can have a great plan, but something may change tomorrow that changes all of that. I think that’s the biggest issue we’re having is uncertainty.”