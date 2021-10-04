ARGENTA — A fourth local high school football program is ending its 2021 fall varsity season early.
Argenta-Oreana will not contest its final three games, Bombers athletic director Mike Williams announced Monday afternoon. Among those contests is a Week 8 date with Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond and a Week 9 matchup with Arcola, both slated to occur in Argenta.
"Due to a variety of unavoidable circumstances, Argenta-Oreana High School will be canceling the remainder of the 2021 varsity football season," Williams wrote in a press release. "This decision was not taken lightly and involved many conversations and considerations prior to this announcement. We do plan to honor our remaining scheduled junior varsity games and look forward to returning to a full varsity and junior varsity season in 2022."
First-year coach Conner Haltom's Bombers forfeited their Week 4 and Week 5 games earlier this season because of COVID-19 issues. They returned to play last Friday against Cerro Gordo/Bement but suffered a 47-0 loss to fall to 0-6 on the season.
A-O joins Urbana, Sullivan/Okaw Valley and Watseka in ending its varsity season before completing its scheduled nine games. Additionally, Tuscola currently is on a COVID-19 pause that cost the Warriors their Week 6 game and will force them to forfeit their Week 7 game.
ALAH (2-4), Arcola (4-2) and the Bombers' Week 7 opponent, Cumberland, each have the option of accepting a forfeit win or finding a new opponent and taking that result.