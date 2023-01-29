Local flavor on the field
Illinois’ roster features a handful of locally produced players. Champaign Central products Zak Hartleb, an infielder, and Connor Milton, an outfielder, and former Tuscola standout pitcher and Wright State transfer Logan Tabeling are among the area names fans can expect to see at Illinois Field this spring. “They’re great people. They’ve worked hard,” Illinois coach Dan Hartleb said. “It’s nice to have a little bit of local flavor, especially when they’re on the field on a regular basis because I think it helps your crowds. It’s always fun to see the excitement around local talent.”
Key departuresIllinois will have to navigate the loss of pitcher Cole Kirschsieper, who was drafted by the Marlins in the 12th round of the 2022 MLB draft. The left-hander was the Illini ace last season after going 7-2 with a 3.40 earned run average, striking out 88 and walking 29 batters in 871/3 innings. A void on the offensive side of the ball is created by the loss of Justin Janas and Jacob Campbell, who registered a .343 batting average and hit eight home runs in 2022, respectively. Gone too is Jackson Taylor, who hit six home runs and captured a Big Ten sportsmanship award in 2022.
Key returneesJake Swartz, a right-handed pitcher who shined in high school at Normal U-High, is among six true freshmen on the Illinois roster. The class also includes pitchers Brady Banker, Gabe Helder, Julius Sanchez and Tommy White and infielder Jayden Comia. They’ll join an Illini squad that features plenty of seasoned veterans, including 2022 all-Big Ten selections Branden Comia, Danny Doligale and Cam McDonald. Illinois’ pitching staff has experience as a whole, with eight of its nine leaders in innings pitched heading back to the bump in 2023.
JOEY WRIGHT