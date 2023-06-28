College baseball ended its season Tuesday night in Omaha, with LSU winning its seventh national championship. Locally, the Danville Dans are on a roll in the Prospect League,
Mahomet-Seymour graduate Blake Wolters is gearing up to be a top pick in next month’s MLB draft and Sports Editor Matt Daniels highlights these five former area high school standouts who are still chasing their dream of reaching (or returning to) the majors:
Alec Barger
The 2016 Champaign Central graduate is thriving in a relief role with the Class AA Mississippi Braves. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound right-hander carried a 3-1 record with a 2.17 earned run average and four saves in 21 appearances before the Braves start a six-game road series on Wednesday night against the Biloxi Shuckers. Barger has struck out 39 and walked 14, with opponents only hitting .216 against him.
DYLAN DODD
The 2016 Bismarck-Henning graduate has ridden the Gwinett to Atlanta shuttle several times this season. Currently, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound left-handed pitcher is on the seven-day injured list in Class AAA with the Gwinnett Stripers. Dodd is 2-5 with a 7.94 ERA in nine starts this season with Gwinnett, while he’s 2-1 with a 7.40 ERA in five starts with the Braves, most recently two weeks ago against the Tigers.
TANNER GORDON
The 2016 Champaign Central graduate saw his first action in Class AAA a month ago, but the 6-foot-5, 215-pound right-hander is back in AA with the Mississippi Braves. He’s 4-7 with a 5.18 ERA in 13 starts with the Braves and Gwinnett Stripers, but only 1-4 with an 8.28 ERA with the Stripers. His last two starts with the Braves have seen him go six innings apiece, only allowing a combined five hits and one run in those 12 innings.
JEFF LINDGREN
After two brief callups with the Marlins in April, the 2015 Centennial graduate is faring relatively well in a starting role with the Class AAA Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound right-hander has compiled a 6-3 record with a 4.55 ERA in 611/3 innings, making 12 starts with the Jumbo Shrimp. He’s thrown at least six innings in five of those starts and has produced a 2-1 record with a 3.33 ERA in four starts in June.
CHUCKIE ROBINSON
Teammates with current Reds Elly De La Cruz and Matt McLain earlier this season, the 2013 Danville graduate — who made his MLB debut last year with the Reds — is having the most productive season of his eight-year pro career. The 6-foot, 215-pound catcher for the Class AAA Louisville Bats enters Wednesday night’s home game against Indianapolis with a .335 average, nine home runs, 41 RBI and an OPS of .933.