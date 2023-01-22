At the plate
Illinois returns a potent offense that has the ability to do a bit of everything. Each of the Illini’s top seven hitters in batting average are back from a 2022 campaign that saw the program return to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2019. Second baseman Avrey Steiner led the way with a .391 average that ranked sixth in the Big Ten. Illinois didn’t rely on home runs a whole lot last season, only hitting 28 to finish 11th in the Big Ten. But third baseman Delaney Rummell, outfielder Kelly Ryono and outfielder Stevie Meade return 19 of those.
In the circle
Illinois has the ability to throw six pitchers in 2023. Southpaw Tori McQueen posted a 13-5 record with a 2.41 ERA in 2022, with Sydney Sickels’ 12-10 mark and 2.12 ERA cementing a stout one-two punch. They’re both back, along with 16-game starter Lauren Wiles, giving the team its full trio of starters from last season. The Illini’s other pitching arms include the likes of freshman Juliana Hooker, Morgan Scivally and Addy Jarvis. Jarvis missed the 2022 season due to injury but posted a 6-8 record and a 2.43 ERA in 20 appearances during the 2021 season.
On the schedule
Four games against NCAA tournament teams from last season loom large at the onset of the season in Clearwater, Fla., on Feb. 10-12: Tennessee, Texas, Fordham and Auburn. They’ll also face qualifiers Georgia Tech, Saint Francis, South Florida and Missouri in nonconference play before entering a tough Big Ten slate. Only four of the conference’s tournament qualifiers land on the Illini’s schedule, but they face Wisconsin, Northwestern, Michigan and Ohio State in successive fashion from March 31 to April 16.
JOEY WRIGHT