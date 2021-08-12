ST. JOSEPH — One of the area’s most-recently successful girls’ basketball programs has a new leader.
Drew Arteaga succeeded Kevin Taylor as the St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ hoops coach earlier this summer and takes over a squad that won three Class 2A regional championship during Taylor’s four seasons at the helm.
“Something that’s nice is Coach Taylor and I have very similar philosophies,” Arteaga said. “It’s going to be a great transition for the girls, and I’m excited to pick up where Coach Taylor left off. I think we’re just going to focus on buying into each other and saying, hey, we’re here to win.”
Taylor stepped down after the condensed 2021 spring season to spend more time with his family, especially to witness more sporting events for two of his children. Daughter Maclayne, a 2019 SJ-O graduate, is a Lincoln Land Community College women’s basketball player, and son Coy is an incoming SJ-O freshman.
Taylor couldn’t completely leave the coaching game, though, and he wound up accepting an offer from Spartans boys’ basketball coach Kiel Duval to be a volunteer assistant on that team’s staff.
“I’ll be around my son in the program. It gives me a little more flexibility to catch some of Maclayne’s games, too,” Taylor said. “It wasn’t necessarily something I was planning on when I resigned, (but) I couldn’t pass that up.”
Taylor compiled a 79-31 record across four seasons guiding SJ-O girls’ basketball. That included the aforementioned three regional titles and a third-place finish at the 2019 Class 2A state tournament, the best result in program history.
“I can’t tell you how many great memories I have coaching the girls at St. Joe,” Taylor said. “I really enjoyed coaching the girls there, and I’ve got a lot of memories that’ll last a lifetime. But, at the same time, I didn’t want to miss out on my own kids’ memories.”
The Spartans finished just 8-6 in Taylor’s last season but return multiple starters later this year, including News-Gazette All-Area second-team selection Taylor Wells and All-Area special-mention pick Ella Armstrong.
“I walked away from a very talented team. That made it even harder to do,” Taylor said. “To have the success, that was all on the girls. They were willing to learn and were very coachable, and that was a huge part of why we did have success.”
Arteaga is a familiar name in the SJ-O community as a 2011 SJ-O graduate. He was named the girls’ basketball coach in June and approved by the school board in July.
A captain and Battalion Engineer officer in the Illinois Army National Guard, Arteaga served as head coach for Westville’s boys’ basketball, volleyball and boys’ track and field during the 2020-21 school year after returning from military deployment in Afghanistan.
All told, Arteaga was the Tigers’ boys’ basketball coach for three seasons, amassing a 15-48 record across his time in charge.
“(SJ-O is) a one-of-a-kind community and school district that really focuses on excelling and setting the standard,” Arteaga said. “I really enjoy the culture they’ve created and maintained over the years. Something that really caught my eye was I wanted to be part of the excellence, and I want to be part of giving back to the kids.”
SJ-O athletic director Justin Franzen and Principal Gary Page approached Arteaga about filling Taylor’s vacancy after SJ-O Superintendent Brian Brooks casually chatted with Arteaga about the position at a sectional track and field meet earlier this year.
“I really appreciated them even considering me for the opportunity,” Arteaga said. “I felt very blessed and very fortunate because it’s a tall task to coach at St. Joe and it should be that way.”
Arteaga initially planned to take the SJ-O girls’ basketball coaching job while also retaining his volleyball, track and field and teaching roles at Westville. That is, until a physical education/strength and conditioning teaching position opened up at SJ-O.
Mariah Rolinitis now is listed as the Tigers’ volleyball coach on the school’s IHSA page. The boys’ track and field coaching position is listed as vacant.
“I really, really enjoyed my time at Westville,” said Arteaga, who also will coach seventh-grade girls’ basketball at St. Joseph Middle School. “Without them taking a chance on a 24-year-old coach, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”
In addition to working at the high school he attended in his youth, Arteaga also cited family as a key reason behind his decision.
“I have (6-month-old) twins at home now,” Arteaga said, “and I want to be closer to them and watch them grow up.”
Arteaga expressed no worries about transitioning from coaching boys to girls on the basketball court.
“I coach athletes, is what I try to tell people,” Arteaga said. “We did some stuff this summer, and it was a great opportunity for me to see where we’re at and I think we’re a special group. I think we can win some games ... and it’s a testament to all these girls’ hard work through COVID.”
Taylor offered a stout endorsement of Arteaga despite the two not being all that close personally.
“I have talked to him over the years. I think he’s going to be a good fit at St. Joe,” Taylor said. “I’m glad he took the job. It made me feel a little bit better. I think the girls got someone that is going to have success there himself.”