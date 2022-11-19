CEDAR RAPIDS, IA — Parkland volleyball’s quest for a second consecutive national championship will fall short.
A 25-19, 25-23, 25-20 loss to Scottsdale (Ariz.) on Friday night means the Cobras will now aim for third place in the NJCAA Division II tournament, with Johnson County (Kan.) awaiting at 4 p.m. Saturday at Alliant Energy Powerhouse Arena.
“We had a great shot and I think we had the right game plan,” Parkland coach Cliff Hastings said. “Nothing, as the match is going on, am I thinking, ‘We’ve got to make some big adjustments.’ We just didn’t execute in the important times, and Scottsdale did.”
All three sets were closely contested but untimely errors cost the Cobras in the end. Parkland (54-3) was hampered by 10 attack errors in the final set, in which Scottsdale (26-1) led by as many as six points in the late stages.
Parkland standout Kat Blase keyed the Cobras with 12 kills, many of which came courtesy of 12 assists apiece from Avah Classen and Landry Warfel.
Scottsdale, by and large, was ready for Blase’s attack.
“We lean on Kat so much, maybe unfairly at times and Scottsdale got a couple of big blocks on her early on and you could see the air out of the balloon deflate a little bit,” Hastings said.
“Kat is going to get blocked a few times and it’s OK. We tried to settle down the troops a little bit, but you could see the facial expressions, the body language, it all just shifted and changed enough where I was concerned.”
Kayla Pacha chipped in nine kills and Mahomet-Seymour graduate Josie Hess was big defensively with 16 digs.
“Kat and Kayla carry a lot of offensive load for us and they have done nothing short of outstanding all year long,” Hastings said. “But when things weren’t going perfectly, we just couldn’t quite get the confidence and flow from there.”
The Artichokes were paced by 10 kills apiece from Brooklyn Casey, Savannah Davis and Macee LeSueur.
It was Scottsdale’s first win against the Cobras in four tries, including meetings at the national tournament in 2016 and 2019. The Cobras’ attention, however, is squarely on the present.
“It’s OK to kind of sulk and be disappointed and bummed out,” Hastings said. “But as long as we are staying positive and recognize and realize that we fell short as a team, we get back together (Saturday) and we regroup as a team and we go out and just do what we enjoy doing together as a team.”