URBANA — They play soccer with an infectious energy.
It’s evident in video clips and photos featuring them. And in the growing crowds at their matches.
James Barkley’s Urbana boys’ soccer athletes want to win.
No doubt.
The next chance for the Tigers (18-0-2) to do so comes at 10 a.m. Saturday, when they face Normal West (17-3-6) in the Class 2A Bloomington Sectional final.
But don’t assume winning is the only aspiration for Urbana.
“Our business is fun,” Barkley said Friday at practice, “so it’s kind of easy to just keep it fun. We do the small things in practice that keep us focused, but otherwise it’s a lot of fun, especially when you’re this deep in the season.”
These Urbana athletes have energized the Tigers’ fall sports scene, too.
Urbana played just one varsity football game before the institution of a junior varsity-only schedule. None of the school’s other fall athletic programs have captured any IHSA postseason team hardware, though that’s still achievable for the cross-country and girls’ swimming and diving squads.
Then there’s a boys’ soccer program that drew 60 hopefuls to its most recent preseason tryout and last week won its first regional plaque since 2017.
“We’ve all worked very hard to get to this state,” senior defender Chico Wilson said. “That’s really important, because I think 2012 was our last time we went out (to state).”
Senior midfielder Grant Koplinski said he and his teammates have benefited from surrounding support for the soccer team.
“Especially after our last game (Wednesday’s sectional-semifinal win over Rochester), we’d get a lot of congratulations from teachers and everyone,” Koplinski said. “It’s really nice to be known throughout the school as a winning team, which hopefully we can keep going forward.”
Koplinski, Wilson and the Tigers made their way out to Randy Blackman Field on a cool, wet Friday afternoon for a final tune-up ahead of Saturday’s sectional championship match. The mood was lighter than might be anticipated given the win-or-go-home nature of the upcoming contest.
Plenty of general chatter. Casual kicking of soccer balls back and forth. Shouting from players to coaches asking if the Urbana athletic facility’s bathroom doors were unlocked.
“I have a hilarious joke that all the players love, and they already know they’re going to hear me say it again. I say it’s just like the Premier League. Weather-wise, there are similarities,” Barkley said with a chuckle. “It’s fantastic being out here right now.”
Koplinski and Wilson didn’t comment on Barkley’s joke, but they share their coach’s sentiment regarding getting to practice just two days out from Halloween when no other local soccer team is doing so.
“It’s great,” Koplinski said. “From the beginning of the season, we wanted a long season. We knew it would get colder, and that’s kind of what we want. It’s fun playing in the cold sometimes. It’s nice to be out here ... just to practice all together.”
Barkley noted the palpable passion for soccer among young people in this community has spread well beyond his roster.
“Our goal was always to have as much fun as possible, so having all that crowd engagement, fan engagement, is amazing,” Barkley said. “We’re just loving it. ... I’ve told some people around the area, ‘We just hope to represent well.’”
Representing well also would include more winning, of course.
The Tigers have outscored their first three playoff opponents 13-1. Wilson said he doesn’t even consider that one goal against to be a goal, since it came off a goaltender-defender miscommunication with Urbana already leading 3-0 versus Rochester.
“As a team, we’ve worked on this training all year,” Wilson said. “We expect not as many goals. ... Our defensive (play) is really good right now. Same with the attacking midfield.”
Indeed, the Tigers have proven difficult to contain even for enemies not accustomed to allowing many goals. Rochester, for example, boasted four shutouts and allowed two or fewer goals in 13 different regular-season tilts.
Urbana had two goals before halftime on Wednesday.
“We were working a lot over the summer, all together, especially on our finishing,” Koplinski said. “We were kind of frustrated in it at the beginning of the season, (so) it’s something that we’ve worked hard on at practice. And I think it’s definitely showed over these past couple postseason matches.”
These Tigers could be the first to earn a sectional plaque since that 2012 state-qualifying team under former coach Blackman. Wilson actually possesses a familial connection to that past roster via then-junior Darian Gingold.
“That’s when my brother played,” Wilson said. “They went to state but lost, unfortunately. So I feel for myself I have to live up to that name, but win this time.”
On the opposite end of the Bloomington High School pitch Saturday will be Big 12 Conference rival Normal West, which Urbana defeated 1-0 on Sept. 14. Senior Jordan Perez scored the match’s only goal, assisted by senior Noah Barkley, and senior netminder Chase Mandra compiled eight saves.
“It does help us, knowing how they play and some key players,” Koplinski said. “But obviously they could’ve made changes from the last time we played them. ... With this team, no matter what, every single game we have a chance to win. I just think that we’re too confident and we’ve come too far to go out this early.”
Wilson couldn’t agree more.
“We’re going to win again,” Wilson said. “That’s my mentality right now. We’re going to win again.”