WESTVILLE — Jeni Young is new to being a high school athletic director. But she certainly is familiar with how the job works.
“This is going to be a very big jump,” Young said. “I’ve been athletic director at the junior high and a little bit at Giacoma (Elementary School). ... This opportunity came up, and it kind of all worked out.”
Young now will split AD duties with Joe Brazas at Westville High School. The two combine to replace Mike Waters, who recently retired after spending 20 years at Westville High School.
Young has taught at Giacoma for 20 years and has served as Westville Junior High’s AD for the last four years.
This new role makes Young the sixth woman currently overseeing a local high school sports operation. She’s joined in that regard by Champaign Central’s Jane Stillman, Heritage’s Lori Archer, Iroquois West’s Kristy Arie, Villa Grove’s Noreen Acton and Jenny Kapraun-Veach at Oakland and Kansas, which feeds into the Tri-County co-operative.
“I really liked what I was doing,” Young said. “I knew Mr. Waters was retiring, and (superintendent Seth Miller) and I talked and figured out a way Joe and I could do this together.”
Brazas is also the Tigers’ baseball and girls’ basketball coach. He and Young additionally will split junior high AD duties moving forward.
“We’re excited to sit down ... and get all that mapped out a little bit,” Young said. “Joe has worked under me as AD at the junior high because he’s the junior high baseball coach, and Joe and I always worked well together. We’ll make this a really positive thing for the district.”
Young said she is leaving the classroom on a full-time basis after her aforementioned two-decade run at Giacoma, though she added that she’ll be teaching a sports-focused class at both the high school and junior high.
“Submitting scores to the IHSA and creating web pages and running the score system of the video board ... that class will do all that kind of stuff,” Young said.
“I will still be in the classroom a little bit, but not with 6-year-olds anymore. It’ll be a big adjustment, but I’m excited for it.”
Young said she and Brazas bring different skill sets and backgrounds to the table, making them an ideal pairing at the top of Westville athletics.
“Joe has the experience in the sports department — the coaching part of it — and I’ve got experience with hiring of officials and doing paychecks and making connections,” Young said. “I will be the one who will have more of the office hours ... (handling) the day-to-day AD duties.
“We’re just going to mesh. It can only benefit the district with both of us being on board.”
Young said Waters, a Vermilion County teacher and administrator for more than 40 years, has proven instrumental in making she and Brazas more comfortable in their co-AD positions.
“We sat down with Mike a couple times and said, ‘Tell us everything from the beginning,’” Young said. “Volleyball, basketball, baseball, softball and track was kind of my thing, and I knew how to do that. But you throw football into the mix and it’s like, ‘Whoa.’ ... It is different from junior high to high school.”
Young is walking into an ideal situation from a facilities perspective. The Tigers, through the last year, have been unveiling the results of a multi-million dollar renovation project to upgrade their football, baseball, softball, track and field and weightlifting setups at the Vermilion County school.
“We are very blessed,” Young said. “We did get a little taste of that this spring with track. We hosted a couple junior high track meets and also ran a high school track meet. It’s just amazing.”
The 1997 Georgetown-Ridge Farm graduate — something she’ll keep quiet on days Westville competes against the Buffaloes in a sporting event — also played softball at Danville Area Community College back in the day. She has a son entering Westville High School this fall and a daughter at Giacoma Elementary.
“I’ve always loved being around sports,” Young said. “Sports is our life.”
Young said she has pondered the impact of bringing another female presence to the area’s athletic administration scene.
“I’m like, ‘I wonder how I will be perceived being one of the only ones,’ but I think it’s something I look forward to,” Young said. “Hopefully, I can make an impact.”