Which Big Ten players are Heisman Trophy candidates and will Illinois ever have a player under consideration?
There are three that come to mind right away, starting with Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor. The New Jersey native put up monster numbers his first two seasons, running for 1,977 yards his freshman year and 2,197 as a sophomore.
He will likely leave for the NFL after this season, so this is his last shot to follow Ron Dayne on the Badger Heisman list.
Unfortunately for Taylor, most of his blockers from last season have moved on. So, it will take an extraordinary effort to match or top his first two seasons.
Look for the Badgers to use him more catching passes out of the backfield this season. He had just eight grabs each of his first two years. Getting him in space against overmatched linebackers and safeties will add to his production.
Purdue receiver Rondale Moore caught 114 passes for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns as a rookie. Coach Jeff Brohm will get him the ball early and often. He is a dynamic player who is capable of having a Desmond Howard-like impact on his team.
The third player in the early Heisman talks is Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez. He produced 25 touchdowns throwing and running last season. The key to his candidacy, besides posting solid numbers, is the success of the team. If Nebraska competes for the Big Ten West title, his chances improve.
In more than three decades as a Heisman voter, I have never put an Illinois player on my final ballot of three.
If Mikel Leshoure or Rashard Mendenhall had returned for their senior seasons, they would have had a chance to make the cut.
You never say never. If an Illinois player performs at a high level and the team has success, he will be in the mix.
