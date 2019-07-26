In his 30th year on the Illinois football beat, AP Top 25 voter Bob Asmussen is on call 24/7. Submit your questions BY CLICKING HERE and he’ll chase down answers.

Today

Where did upcoming Illini opponents Akron and Eastern Michigan land in the MAC preseason poll? And what about UConn in the American?

Bob says ...

Twenty-four MAC media members voted in the poll, which was released earlier this week at the conference media day in Detroit.

Eastern Michigan placed fourth in the West and didn’t receive a first-place vote. Tim Beckman’s former school Toledo was the top choice, followed by Western Michigan and Northern Illinois.

In the East, first-year coach Tom Arth and the Zips placed fifth. Ohio was the unanimous pick to win the divison, followed by Miami, Buffalo and Kent State.

The American held its media days July 15-16 in faraway Newport, R.I. In a vote of confernce media members, UConn was the unanimous pick to finish last in the East. UCF was the top choice.

The Huskies are coming off a 1-11 season during which they allowed 50 points per game.