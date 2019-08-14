In his 30th year on the Illinois football beat, AP Top 25 voter Bob Asmussen is on call 24/7. Submit your questions BY CLICKING HERE and he’ll chase down answers.

I hear HBO is going to do a college version of “Hard Knocks.” Any chance Illinois will be the subject?

+48 Illinois Football Training Camp Day 6 UI football practice at Campus Rec Fields in Urbana on Thursday, August 8, 2019.

Maybe in the future, but unlikely this season. Reportedly, the schools being considered are Alabama, Arizona State, Penn State and Washington State.

Any of those will be interesting. My guess is that Nick Saban wouldn’t be quite as open with his program as Herm Edwards, Mike Leach or James Franklin.

If it gets done, I might have to break down and pay for HBO this year. I can’t imagine anything more entertaining than watching Leach with the Cougars. I interviewed him about 10 years ago and he was hysterical. In a good way.

If the HBO college version is a hit and continues, I’d like to see Illinois get the call. For a program struggling to sell tickets, any attention is good attention.

Schools will want to showcase their teams at their best. That’s easier at Alabama, which is always good. It’s a bit more of a guess with Arizona State.

Illinois was part of a “Hard Knocks”-type show during the Ron Zook era. BTN followed the team for a season of “The Journey,” in 2008, right after the program went to the Rose Bowl, and it was well done.