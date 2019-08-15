In his 30th year on the Illinois football beat, AP Top 25 voter Bob Asmussen is on call 24/7. Submit your questions BY CLICKING HERE and he’ll chase down answers.
Today
Why was Boston College transfer QB Johnny Langan granted immediate eligibility at Rutgers while Luke Ford has to sit out at Illinois?
Bob says ...
According to reports, Langan was initially denied immediate eligibility. But the player appealed the ruling and got the OK the next time.
It is definitely not a distance thing. Boston College is about four hours from his hometown Wayne, N.J. The Rutgers campus is 50 miles away.
Details about Langan’s case haven’t been released. It might be a good idea for Illinois officials to check with Rutgers and find out why it worked out for Langan.
The NCAA eligibility rulings have been, well, inconsistent.
The best move for college football might be to follow Jim Harbaugh’s idea and give players a one-time, penalty-free transfer. That would eliminate any questions about how the rules are applied and why some get positive results and others do not.
The Scarlet Knights, by the way, figure to get a boost with Langan. If nothing else, he adds to the quarterback competition.
He redshirted at Boston College in 2018 after a standout prep career at Bergen Catholic.
Artur Sitkowski is the likely starter for the Scarlet Knights, who are fighting for Chris Ash’s job after a 1-11 season.
Rutgers visits Memorial Stadium on Nov. 2.