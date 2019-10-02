In his 31st year on the Illinois football beat, AP Top 25 voter Bob Asmussen is on call 24/7. Submit your questions BY CLICKING HERE and he’ll chase down answers.
Today:
Is there a retention number the UI coach needs to hit to return in 2020?
Bob says ...
You will never hear Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman say there is one. Smith has four years remaining on his contract after the season and Whitman wants to keep him. But if the losses mount this season, which is possible, so too will the pressure on the department to consider a change.
The key for the team going into the season seemed to be the idea of making progress. The two losses were close, so does that count? It depends on who is making the decision.
Most consider a win at home against Rutgers a locl. In every other game, the Illini will likely be underdogs. Smith and his team can quiet any talk by winning Saturday at Minnesota. A road win in the Big Ten against an undefeated team would certainly count as positive sign of progress. The two games after that are against Michigan and Wisconsin. If the Illini play both teams close, it will be another check in Smith's column.
The Illinois coach continues to talk positively about his team. He wasn't happyy with the two close loses. But he wasn't devastated by them either. I have been around Illinois teams in the past where everyone knew the coach was in trouble. Right now, it doesn't feel like that. The next eight games will tell us a lot.