Ask Bob: How much did Week 1 shake up your AP Top 25?
Any major changes in your AP Top 25 after the first weekend?
Bob says ...
The ballot isn’t due until late Tuesday morning. The AP wanted to give voters a chance to see all the games, including Notre Dame-Louisville on Monday night. The next ballot will be due Sunday morning.
Certainly, Auburn is getting a huge boost after a big win against Oregon. I thought the Ducks had a chance to be a playoff team. And they led until the Tigers rallied late. I will move Auburn way up, but won’t penalize Oregon too much.
I will move Wisconsin into the Top 25 after its dominant win at South Florida. I probably should have had the Badgers in my preseason Top 25, but I was a bit hesitant because of last year, when they opened No. 1 in my poll.
Not sure what team I will drop out of my Top 25 to make room for Wisconsin. Army barely won its opener at home against Rice. And Iowa State needed overtime to beat FCS school Northern Iowa. Those are two options I will ponder.
