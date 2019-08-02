In his 30th year on the Illinois football beat, AP Top 25 voter Bob Asmussen is on call 24/7. Submit your questions BY CLICKING HERE and he’ll chase down answers.

Today

What were the crowds like the first day of Illinois football training camp and were there any celebrities on hand?

Bob says ...

+31 Illinois Football Training Camp Day 1 Members of the Illinois football team took to the fields on the first day training camp at Campus Rec Fields in Urbana on Friday, August 2, 2019.

On a perfect Friday morning, there were more fans than I expected. I’m sure the weather helped. And the easy access to the fields and parking.

I am poor at crowd estimating, but I would say more than 20 and less than 100. My guess is there will be more fans on Saturday, when most people (obvious reporter exception) are off work.

When it comes to having training camp open to the public, Illinois is more of an exception than the rule. Lovie Smith was asked about it Friday and he said it’s what he got used to in the NFL, where fans attending training camp is part of the deal.

Once the season gets closer and game planning starts, the crowds won’t be allowed to watch. And media access will be limited.

For the next two weeks, the fans and press and welcome to stop by the Campus Rec Fields.

As for celebrities, I saw two: former Illini cornerback Terry Hawthorne, who is now on the coaching staff at East St. Louis and athletic director Josh Whitman, who was raving about the weather. There will be more familiar faces on the sidelines in the coming days. We are likely to see a number of former Illinois players. I will keep you posted.